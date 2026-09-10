Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has received a decision from the Continued Listings Committee of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") pursuant to which the TSX has determined to delist the Company's common shares effective at the close of market on October 7, 2026.

The delisting follows a review by the TSX, pursuant to which the TSX determined that the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Given the Company currently remains subject to a cease trade order and its subsidiaries are involving proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada), it is not possible for the Company to seek a listing of its common shares on another stock exchange at this time. The Company is reviewing the decision and its available options and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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