Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Industry Safety Organizations Recognize Georgia-Pacific for Excellence and Innovation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Georgia-Pacific is committed to ensuring team members go home after their shift the same way they arrived at work. Many safety solutions implemented at our facilities are the result of collaboration among employees using their knowledge and skillset, along with innovative technology, to make our operations safer.

One such tool, Omni Pro, uses AI camera technology to help protect vulnerable users in manufacturing settings from accidents with industrial trucks.

This safety solution recently earned Georgia-Pacific recognition from the National Safety Council (NSC) during its 2026 NSC Safety Summit awards ceremony. Each year, the NSC honors two companies with its Networks Catalyst in Safety Award for developing and implementing innovative approaches to long-standing safety challenges.

This video demonstrates how the tool functions in a manufacturing environment. Using AI technology, the camera recognizes a person in a mobile equipment pathway and has been implemented across Georgia-Pacific's facilities.

At our corrugated facility in Denton, Texas, Georgia-Pacific team members also worked to better identify hazards and protect pedestrians. One significant risk identified at the site was a mobile equipment and pedestrian (MOPED) interaction in the parking lot entrance where employees and visitors cross active shipping lanes to enter the site. Team members installed an automated pedestrian crossing system with gates, crossing arms and signal lights. The system keeps pedestrian pathways open by default and automatically restricts access when trucks enter the area, allowing safer controlled movement for both pedestrians and vehicles.

This safety initiative earned the company recognition from the Fibre Box Association for a second year in a row with the Innovation in Safety Achievement Award.

Georgia-Pacific empowers employees at every level within our organization to identify areas where risks exist and contribute to solutions that better address those hazards. Recognition by organizations such as the Fibre Box Association and the National Safety Council is a testament to the contributions and impact our teams have on our organization's safety initiatives and commitment to helping share ways others can improve safety throughout our industry.

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An automated crossing gate system protects pedestrians in the parking lot at a corrugated facility in Texas. The automated pedestrian technology detects vehicles and restricts the area.

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SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/industry-safety-organizations-recognize-georgia-pacific-for-excellence-and-inno-1219341