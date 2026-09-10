Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - To recognize and support diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) practitioners and leaders who navigate a shifting landscape and increasingly complex issues, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) has undertaken a comprehensive renewal of the Canadian Certified Inclusion Professional program. Now revitalized as the CCIP.D, it responds to DEIA professionals' changing needs and helps them stand out in a competitive job market.

The Canadian Certified Inclusion Professional program

The Canadian Certified Inclusion Professional program recognizes practitioners and leaders who can demonstrate that they can apply their DEIA competencies and experience in practice. The designation offers formal recognition of their knowledge, skills, and experience in the DEIA profession in Canada by testing them against the standards set by the new CCIP.D Domain Competency Framework through an application, exam and maintenance program. The CCIP.D reflects today's practice and provide a Canadian benchmark for DEIA professionals across sectors and communities.

Sartaj Sarkaria, President and CEO of CCDI, said: "DEIA practitioners and leaders face an increasingly challenging and tense environment. CCIP.D holders gain a competitive advantage, access to a national network of DEIA professionals through CCDI's Community Hub, and opportunities for learning, networking, professional development and thought leadership through committees and advisory groups."

Benefits of the renewed designation

The renewal of the program to become the CCIP.D was informed by research, insights from DEIA practitioners, experts and the experience of the current designation holders. This resulted in the revitalisation of the program's framework and supporting materials facilitated by Evenings and Weekends Consulting in collaboration with CCDI.

"Over the last two years, we have worked internally and with subject matter experts to revitalize the Canadian Certified Inclusion Professional framework, exam, and overall program. These evidence-based approaches reaffirm the designation's relevance in the labour market and strengthen the impact for designates. We are proud of this program, and we know the CCIP.D will elevate professionals across Canada and support our collective goal of grounding and advancing DEIA as a pillar for our collective futures" declared Viktoria Belle, Director, Learning and Knowledge Solutions at CCDI.

Creating organizational impact

180 DEIA practitioners and leaders have obtained and maintained their designation and have since been achieving organizational impact. Among those success stories, that of Alison Staples, Chief People Officer & Chief Privacy Officer at the March of Dimes Canada. She affirmed: "The designation strengthened my ability to move conversations from values to accountability. Inclusion must be evidence-based, legally informed, and strategically aligned with business priorities. It equipped me with the analytical tools and professional rigour to engage in complex discussions about systemic barriers, policy design, demographic data, accessibility legislation, and enterprise risk management, with confidence and clarity."

Fall 2026 registration underway

Practitioners and leaders who can demonstrate a minimum of three years of relevant DEIA work experience are eligible to apply to the CCIP.D program. Applications are open till November 10, 2026. Successful applicants will receive a reading list to take the exam on November 19, 2026. After passing the CCIP.D exam, there is a requirement to submit a professional experience dossier by January 3, 2027, to describe experiences connected to each of the framework competencies. The results are expected by February 1, 2027. New CCIP.D holders are required to maintain their designation bi-annually. More information in the CCIP.D handbook and on the CCIP.D webpage.

About Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a national charity established in 2013 with the mandate to build a more inclusive Canada. CCDI offers a comprehensive suite of bilingual services including webinars and conferences, community of practice events, research and resources on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the workplace, the Canadian Certified Inclusion Professionals Designation (CCIP.D), the See Different youth education and ambassador programs, and networking opportunities throughout the year. We are committed to educating workplaces, schools, and communities on DEIA and to shaping the national dialogue towards a more equitable and just society for all.

More info: https://www.ccdi.ca

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