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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 20:10 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Musso Distribution GmbH: MUSSO Brings Precision-Fit Ergonomics for Petite Women to the German Homeoffice with the Award-Winning E80 Muse

BERLIN, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As professionals and students return to structured routines this September, MUSSO today announced its "Autumn Workspace Reset" promotion in Germany, offering discounts of up to 40% to help individuals refresh their home offices for the season. The campaign highlights the E80 Muse, an award-winning chair engineered specifically for the spatial and functional realities of modern residential workspaces, making it the ideal centerpiece for a seasonal upgrade.

Engineered for the Modern Homeoffice

Traditional office chairs are often built for large, static corporate environments, resulting in bulky frames that easily overwhelm compact living spaces. The E80 Muse shifts this design paradigm. Engineered for the modern German Homeoffice, it balances rigorous daily support with refined residential aesthetics, functioning as integrated home furniture rather than industrial equipment.

Proportional Engineering for Precision Fit

Standard chairs often rely on oversized base geometries that fail to properly support petite and average-sized users. The E80 Muse solves this through precise proportional engineering. It features a calibrated seat height of 42-50.5cm which allows users between 145-180 cm to accurately tailor thigh support to their specific body proportions. Combined with a stable, wrap-around lumbar support system, it provides consistent, comfortable posture support for long working hours without visually dominating the room.

MUSSO E80 Muse Autumn Sale France

Certified Durability and Design Validation

Engineered for long-term reliability, the E80 Muse is independently tested for 100,000 cycles and holds both TÜV and BIFMA certifications for mechanical integrity and safety. Furthermore, its successful integration of functional engineering and residential aesthetics was officially recognized with a Gold Winner award at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards, validating its design philosophy.

Availability and Promotion Details

The "Autumn Workspace Reset" promotion is available now. Consumers can explore the E80 Muse and claim their seasonal discount at the official MUSSO European website.

About MUSSO
MUSSO specializes in ergonomic seating for home and office environments, blending practical minimalism with everyday usability. The brand utilizes premium, globally certified materials, including OEKO-TEX certified mesh and SGS-certified components. All MUSSO products are rigorously tested to international BIFMA standards, ensuring reliable durability, safety, and long-term comfort.

Media Contact
Contact Person: Charlene Gao
Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Members of the press and media can contact us for reviews, and media kits can be provided upon request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85e045e1-4016-47cf-8de8-f8538f84ccc4


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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