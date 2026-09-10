Rajant Corporation and Nokia announce a collaboration to integrate Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networking technology and Cowbell distributed computing AI platform with the Nokia Cognitive Operations platform, a ruggedized multi-access edge AI platform for mission-critical operations. This collaboration will deliver unique benefits to unify mission-critical connectivity, distributed edge intelligence, and cognitive operational capabilities for mining, ports, public safety, oil and gas, defense, and other industrial sectors operating in demanding environments.

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Rajant Kinetic Mesh Rajant Health Cowbell distributed edge AI platform bring resilient connectivity and intelligence to mission-critical operations.

"By collaborating with Rajant, Nokia is bringing together our Cognitive Operations platform with proven Kinetic Mesh networking to deliver resilient, intelligent operations at the edge. Together, we can give industrial and mission-critical teams the connectivity, local AI processing and operational awareness they need to move operations towards more autonomous adaptive and resilient systems," explained Lelio Di Martino, General Manager, Cognitive Operations, Nokia.

As industries accelerate toward hybrid wireless networks and AI-driven autonomy, the collaboration addresses the growing demand for resilient communications, distributed edge intelligence, and continuous operational awareness across highly mobile and mission-critical environments.

"This collaboration offers the best of both companies' core strengths to customers," said Sagar Chandra, Executive Vice President of Global Sales, Rajant Corporation, "whether it's a more resilient wireless network or an integrated AI platform."

Nokia provides secure, high-performance connectivity for critical operations in the AI era. Combining industry expertise with global leadership across fixed, mobile, private wireless and transport networks, Nokia delivers resilient communications and digital infrastructure that help mission-critical enterprises operate safely, efficiently and reliably. For more information: www.nokia.com/industries.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is a full-stack communications technology company and the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh networking. Its Mesh-Over-Everything architecture unifies disparate communications systems to create cohesive, self-optimizing networks that support critical industrial and defense applications. By bringing intelligence to the edge, Rajant enables autonomous, resilient communications that operate wherever people, machines, and data move. Learn more at rajant.com

About Nokia

Nokia is the world's leading provider of network technology and enables a new era of artificial intelligence. We are developing the networks of the future that connect people, devices and intelligence. Our network solutions span fixed and mobile networks, as well as IP, optical, core, and data center networks. Our secure, AI-native network infrastructure enables the application enables the application and utilization of AI on a global scale.

Further information on Nokia Cognitive Operations platform: Cognitive Operations product/solution page

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