Regulatory News:

UBS Group AG (the "Offeror") (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) announces today the pricing terms for each series of notes included in its previously announced nine concurrent and separate offers (each, an "Offer" and collectively, the "Offers") to purchase outstanding notes of the series listed in the tables below (collectively, the "Notes"). The Offers are made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated September 2, 2026 (the "Offer to Purchase"). References herein to "UBS" are references to UBS Group AG together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Offer to Purchase. Set forth below are the applicable Reference Yields and Total Consideration for each series of Notes, as calculated at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) today, September 10, 2026, in accordance with the Offer to Purchase.

Any and All Offers

Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN Par Call Date(1) Maturity Date Principal Amount Outstanding Reference Security(1) Reference Security Yield Fixed Spread

(basis points)(1) Bloomberg Reference Page Total Consideration(1) 7.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Reset Senior Callable Notes due 2033 Reg S ISIN: CH1211713XXX September 7, 2032 September 7, 2033 £750,000,000 4.25% UKT due 06/07/32 4.935% 65 bps FIT GLT0-10 £1,084.82 6.442% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2028 144A: 225401AV0 US225401AXXX; Reg S: H3698DDN1 USH3698DDXXX August 11, 2027 August 11, 2028 $697,112,000 3.75% UST due 08/15/27 4.299% 50 bps FIT3 $1,014.38 4.282% Senior Notes due 2028 144A: 225401AC2 US225401AXXX; Reg S: H3698DAR5 USH3698DAXXX January 9, 2027 January 9, 2028 $2,250,000,000 4.00% UST due 01/15/27 3.952% 30 bps FIT3 $999.99

Maximum Purchase Offers

Acceptance Priority Level(2) Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN Par Call Date(1) Maturity Date Principal Amount Outstanding Reference Security(1) Reference Security Yield Fixed Spread

(basis points)(1) Bloomberg Reference Page Total Consideration (1) 1 9.016% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2033 144A: 225401BB3 US225401BXXX Reg S: H3698DDW1 USH3698DDXXX November 15, 2032 November 15, 2033 $834,235,000 4.375% UST due 08/31/31 4.715% 70 bps FIT1 $1,186.61 2 6.537% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2033 144A: 225401AZ1 US225401AXXX; Reg S: H3698DDS0 USH3698DDXXX August 12, 2032 August 12, 2033 $758,727,000 4.375% UST due 08/31/31 4.715% 70 bps FIT1 $1,056.05 3 7.750 per cent. Fixed Rate Reset Senior Callable Notes due 2029 Reg S ISIN: CH1214797XXX March 1, 2028 March 1, 2029 €2,054,596,000 0.50% DBR due 02/15/28 3.091% 30 bps FIT GE1-3 €1,060.78 4 3.869% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2029 144A: 225401AF5 US225401AXXX; Reg S: H3698DBM5 USH3698DBXXX January 12, 2028 January 12, 2029 $2,000,000,000 4.125% UST due 08/31/28 4.527% 15 bps FIT1 $989.66 5 2.125 per cent. Fixed Rate Reset Senior Callable Notes due 2029 Reg S ISIN: CH1142754XXX November 15, 2028 November 15, 2029 £450,000,000 1.625% UKT due 10/22/28 4.667% 45 bps FIT GLT0-10 £938.67 6 4.194% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2031 144A: 225401AP3 US225401AXXX Reg S: H3698DCW2 USH3698DCXXX April 1, 2030 April 1, 2031 $3,000,000,000 4.375% UST due 08/31/31 4.715% 40 bps FIT1 $970.44

(1) The total consideration for each series of Notes (such consideration, the "Total Consideration") payable per each £1,000, $1,000 or €1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered for purchase is based on the fixed spread specified in the applicable table above (the "Fixed Spread") for such series of Notes, plus the yield of the reference security specified in the applicable table above (the "Reference Security") for that series as quoted on the Bloomberg reference page specified in the applicable table above as of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on September 10, 2026. For the Notes denominated in British pounds sterling, the sum of the yield of the Reference Security and the Fixed Spread was annualized to match the coupon frequency of such Notes. The calculation of the applicable Total Consideration was performed to the par call date. See "Description of the Offers-Determination of the Total Consideration" and Annex A to the Offer to Purchase for an overview of the calculation of the Total Consideration with respect to the Notes. The Total Consideration does not include the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment, which will be payable in cash in addition to the applicable Total Consideration.

(2) Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Maximum Purchase Offers described in the Offer to Purchase, if the Maximum Purchase Condition is not satisfied with respect to every series of Maximum Purchase Notes, the Offeror will accept Maximum Purchase Notes for purchase in the order of their respective acceptance priority level specified in the table immediately above (each, an "Acceptance Priority Level," with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 6 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). It is possible that a series of Maximum Purchase Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 10, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended with respect to such Offer, the "Expiration Date"). Notes tendered for purchase may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 10, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended with respect to such Offer, the "Withdrawal Date"), but not thereafter, unless extended by the Offeror as described in the Offer to Purchase. Each Offer is independent of the other Offers, and the Offeror may terminate or modify any Offer without terminating or modifying any other Offer. The deadlines set by any intermediary and the applicable Clearing System for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified above.

The Settlement Date for an Offer of any Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date (and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Date), and accepted for purchase by the Offeror, will be promptly after the Expiration Date. The Settlement Date is expected to be the second business day after the Expiration Date (expected to be September 14, 2026), unless extended with respect to any Offer.

In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Settlement Date. The Accrued Coupon Payment in respect of Notes accepted for purchase will be calculated in accordance with the terms of such Notes. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers.

The Offeror's obligation to complete an Offer with respect to a particular series of Notes validly tendered is conditioned on the satisfaction of conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including, for the Maximum Purchase Offers, (i) that the aggregate Total Consideration (converted into U.S. Dollars as described under "Description of the Offers-Determination of the Total Consideration" in the Offer to Purchase), excluding the Accrued Coupon Payment, payable for Maximum Purchase Notes purchased in the Maximum Purchase Offers not exceed $4,000,000,000 (the "Maximum Purchase Consideration"), and (ii) the Maximum Purchase Consideration being sufficient to pay the Total Consideration, excluding the Accrued Coupon Payment, for all validly tendered Maximum Purchase Notes of such series (after accounting for all validly tendered Maximum Purchase Notes of all series that have a higher Acceptance Priority Level) (the "Maximum Purchase Condition"). The Offers are not conditioned on the tender of a minimum principal amount of Notes, and the Offers are not subject to a financing condition.

If a given series of Notes is accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers, all Notes of that series that are validly tendered will be accepted for purchase. No series of Notes will be subject to proration pursuant to the Offers.

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offers is set out in the Offer to Purchase. Before making a decision with respect to the Offers, Holders should carefully consider all of the information in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offeror has retained UBS Investment Bank as Dealer Manager for the Offers. D.F. King Co., Inc. is the Information Agent for the Offers and the Tender Agent for the USD Offers. UBS AG is the Tender Agent for the Non-USD Offers. Questions regarding the terms of the Offers may be directed to UBS Investment Bank at (833) 690-0971 (toll-free), (212) 882-5721 (collect) or +44 20 7568 1121 and by email at americas-lm@ubs.com or ol-liabilitymanagement-eu@ubs.com. Any questions regarding procedures for tendering Notes or requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to D.F. King Co., Inc. by telephone at (646) 828-2560 (for banks and brokers only) and (866) 796-7186 (for all others toll-free) or +44 (0)20 7920 9700 and by email at UBS@dfking.com. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available at https://clients.dfkingltd.com/UBS/.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a beneficial owner in order for that beneficial owner to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, an Offer before the deadlines specified in the Offer to Purchase. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and the applicable Clearing System for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified above.

Disclaimer

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities. The Offers are made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. The information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager, any fiscal agent or any paying agent, as applicable, the Tender Agents or the Information Agent or their respective directors, employees and affiliates makes any recommendation whatsoever regarding the Offers, or any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offers.

In making a decision regarding the Offers, Holders must rely on their own examination of the Offeror and the terms of the Offers, including the merits and risks involved. Holders should not consider any information in the Offer to Purchase to be legal, business or tax advice. Holders should consult their own counsel, accountant and other advisors as to legal, tax, business, financial and related aspects of an acceptance of the Offers. This release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and future expectations concerning the development of UBS, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect UBS please refer to the "Risk Factors" and other sections of UBS Group AG's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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