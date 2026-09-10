Crunchbase Private Market Data is Available in ChatGPT for Financial Services

New data partnership brings private company intelligence into financial research workflows for investment banking and equity research teams

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Crunchbase today announced that its trusted private-company data is available within ChatGPT for Financial Services. ChatGPT for Financial Services is a tailored ChatGPT experience that combines built-in financial data with GPT-6 Astra's reasoning to help teams develop research, financial models, and client materials in their firm's formats.

ChatGPT for Financial Services brings together selected financial datasets, public filings, existing provider subscriptions, and firm research, with citations that allow teams to inspect the supporting evidence. Crunchbase brings structured private-company, funding, investor, and acquisition data to that research environment.

"The value of financial research depends on the quality of its inputs, but reliable private market data can be difficult to find and validate from public sources," said Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase. "Now, Crunchbase's structured private company data, covering companies, funding, investors, and acquisitions and continuously updated and verified, will be at the fingertips of financial teams using ChatGPT. With Crunchbase data, financial teams can move from questions to meaningful insight much faster."

Banks and other financial institutions increasingly use AI to research markets and investment opportunities, but the open web often lacks the structured, current private company information required for reliable analysis. Built over nearly two decades, Crunchbase covers more than six million companies and is continuously updated and verified. Now, Crunchbase's trusted private company, funding, investor and acquisition data will be available directly in ChatGPT, giving investors and analysts a stronger foundation for the research they already conduct there.

"Financial professionals need access to high-quality data as part of their everyday workflows. By working with Crunchbase, we're bringing their data directly into ChatGPT for Financial Services, so teams can find, analyze, and cite the specific information they need as part of their research and analysis," said Nick Turley, VP, Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.

With Crunchbase data built into ChatGPT for Financial Services, banks and financial institutions can:

Quickly get up to speed on a company before a client meeting.

Identify companies that match a specific market, geography, industry, or funding profile.

Understand key investors in a company and which investors are most active across a market, sector, or stage.

Compare companies on consistently structured data across industry, geography, funding, and investor activity, producing analysis that is easier to trust and reuse.

Rapidly understand recent funding and acquisition activity shaping markets.

Keep research current, with more than 1.9 billion data updates applied annually, so ongoing market monitoring reflects recent activity without rebuilding the work.

Financial institutions can purchase access to Crunchbase data through OpenAI. To learn more, visit: openai.com/index/introducing-chatgpt-financial-services

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is the leading solution for private company intelligence, helping business decision-makers stay ahead of private market shifts so they can identify opportunities earlier and act first. Only Crunchbase combines nearly two decades of proprietary data and AI with unique engagement signals from millions of users to forecast funding, growth, and exits across the private company lifecycle. From investors and dealmakers to go-to-market teams and product builders, enterprises use Crunchbase data to power workflows, products, and decisions.

Crunchbase delivers intelligence through its flexible MCP, API, CRM integrations, and platform. To learn more, visit crunchbase.com and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X .

Press Contact:

Anna Rice

press@crunchbase.com

SOURCE: Crunchbase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/crunchbase-private-market-data-is-available-in-chatgpt-for-financ-1219344