Toronto, Ontario and Lunel, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), a leading global provider of mineral and water drilling services, announces today that it has been advised by the Company's founder, Daniel Simoncini, that Daniel Simoncini has completed sales of Foraco ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") as part of his long-term personal and estate planning.

On September 09, 2026, Mr. Simoncini disposed beneficial ownership of 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares for aggregate consideration of $6,040,000 ($3.02 per Ordinary Share) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Immediately prior to the transaction, Mr. Simoncini owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, 10,571,225 Ordinary Shares, representing 10.65% of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Simoncini owned or controlled, indirectly, 8,571,225 Ordinary Shares, representing 8.64 % of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares, representing a change of 2.01% in Mr. Simoncini's shareholdings in Foraco. All of the Ordinary Shares controlled by Mr. Simoncini are owned by Financière Berlaimont SARL, an entity controlled by Mr. Simoncini. Mr. Simoncini will use the proceeds from the Simoncini Transaction for personal and estate planning purposes. Mr. Simoncini may from time to time increase or decrease ownership or control of securities of Foraco depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

A copy of the early warning reports to be filed by Mr. Simoncini will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca or can be obtained by contacting:

Foraco

Fabien Sevestre

Email: ir@foraco.com

Tel: 1 705 495 6363 Financière Berlaimont

Daniel Simoncini

51 Rue de

Strasbourg,

L 2561 Luxembourg

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 16 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

The head office of the Company is 701 rue des Fournels, 34400 Lunel, France.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements and information include estimates, forecasts, information and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, Mr. Simoncini's continued shareholding, the use of proceeds from the transaction and the early warning reports to be filed by Mr. Simoncini. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "may", "plan" and "will" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 2, 2026, which is filed with Canadian regulators on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward-looking statements and information attributable to Foraco or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

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