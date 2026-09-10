Cuprum Metals wins Scale-Up Grand Prix at 2026 World Materials Forum

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuprum Metals ("Cuprum"), an industry leading copper extraction technology company, has been awarded the Grand Prix Scale-Up Award at the World Materials Forum (WMF) in Paris, France. The award, presented on September 4th, recognizes Cuprum's technology for its potential to transform copper recovery from primary and secondary sulfides and other copper-bearing sources, addressing the growing global need for more efficient, sustainable, and reliable copper production.

The World Materials Forum Grand Prix is an international competition recognizing innovative companies developing breakthrough technologies that can transform how materials are produced, processed, used, recycled, or conserved. Companies selected as nominees gain valuable exposure to senior executives, investors, industry leaders, and technical experts from across the global materials ecosystem, while also having the opportunity to present their technology directly to the WMF jury and broader forum audience.

The award recognizes the Cuprum's progress in unlocking copper from traditionally difficult to process ores, such as chalcopyrite, which has proven to be a technical constraint that has limited global supply.

Accepting the award, founder and CEO Roger Pettman said, "I am delighted to accept this award and deeply appreciate the recognition and support from the World Materials Forum. This is an extremely special accomplishment for Cuprum Metals and our technology, particularly given the highly accomplished and visionary entrepreneurs who were part of this competition. The Grand Prix is an incredible recognition of the work our team is doing to address one of the most important challenges facing the global economy: securing a more sustainable and reliable supply of copper. We're incredibly proud to have our technology recognized alongside some of the most innovative companies in the materials sector, and we're excited to use this opportunity to accelerate our mission and scale our solution in the market."

With the continued support of its existing investors, including Lundin Family Office, BHP Ventures, and Woodline Partners, Cuprum Metals is advancing its technology toward full-scale commercial deployment. The company is focused on implementing the technology across two high-impact applications: improving copper recovery through heap leaching of copper ores and converting copper slag, a significant mining and metallurgical waste stream, into valuable copper metal. Together, these applications have the potential to unlock additional copper resources, improve recovery from existing operations, reduce waste, and contribute to a more sustainable and resilient global copper supply chain. Cuprum is now focused on scaling its technology, progressing commercial applications, and working with industry partners to move from successful technology development toward broad market adoption.

About Cuprum Metals

Cuprum Metals is a technology company focused on transforming the way copper is recovered and produced, with the goal of enabling a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient global copper supply chain. The company has developed innovative technology designed to improve copper recovery from ores through heap leaching while also creating a pathway to convert copper slag and other metallurgical waste streams into valuable copper metal.

Cuprum's technology has the potential to unlock traditionally difficult copper resources, improve the economics and efficiency of existing operations, and recover value from materials that are traditionally treated as waste. By addressing both primary copper recovery and the conversion of secondary waste into copper, Cuprum is developing solutions aimed at increasing the availability of this critical metal while reducing the environmental footprint associated with its production.

Backed by leading investors, including Lundin Family Office, BHP Ventures, and Woodline Partners, Cuprum is advancing its technology toward full commercialization and working with industry partners to implement its technology at scale. The company's mission is to help meet growing global demand for copper by developing practical technologies that enable more copper to be recovered from existing resources and waste, using materials more efficiently and sustainably.

Media Contact

Roger Pettman, Chairman and CEO, E-Mail: roger.pettman@cuprummetals.com

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