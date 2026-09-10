Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 21:33
18,300 Euro
-0,52 % -0,095
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,22018,31022:28
18,22018,30022:00
Dow Jones News
10.09.2026 21:57 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted receives final opinion regarding taxation of Walney Extension and Hornsea 1

DJ Ørsted receives final opinion regarding taxation of Walney Extension and Hornsea 1 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted receives final opinion regarding taxation of Walney Extension and Hornsea 1 
10-Sep-2026 / 21:25 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10.9.2026 21:25:22 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Today, Ørsted has been notified by the Danish Tax Agency (DTA) and UK HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) that an advisory 
commission established under the EU Arbitration Convention has issued a final opinion in the case between Denmark and 
the UK regarding taxation rights related to the offshore wind farms Walney Extension and Hornsea 1. 
 
According to the opinion, which follows the legal principles for taxation of services applied by Ørsted, the Walney 
Extension and Hornsea 1 offshore wind farms have a genuine legal and economic purpose. The projects are therefore 
primarily taxable in the country where they are located, in this case in the UK, and over the projects' lifetime as 
they generate power and revenue. 
 
Ørsted is satisfied with the outcome, as it is consistent with our understanding of international tax regulations and 
their application to the offshore wind industry. 
 
The case dates back to 2015, where Ørsted asked the DTA and HMRC to clarify the taxation rights between the two 
countries, so that Ørsted's offshore wind farms would not be subject to double taxation. However, the DTA and the HMRC 
failed to reach an agreement, and the case was referred to the advisory commission in 2023. 
 
While the opinion on the two projects follows the legal principles that Ørsted has applied, it does entail a minor 
upwards adjustment to Ørsted's overall tax position in Denmark as well as related interest. This adjustment is fully 
contained within Ørsted's existing provisions for uncertain tax positions. The tax charge in Denmark will, over time, 
largely be offset by tax reductions in the UK. 
 
Based on the opinion, Ørsted will enter into a dialogue with the DTA to find a resolution regarding the other projects 
where the DTA has made similar administrative decisions or draft assessments. It is Ørsted's expectation that a 
resolution regarding these projects will follow the same legal principles as those laid out in the opinion received 
today. Similarly, Ørsted will enter into dialogue with HMRC regarding the application of the opinion. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Rikke Dahl 
+45 99 55 42 36 
globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 11 GW of installed offshore capacity and 7.2 GW under 
construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America 
exceeds 19 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and 
energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that 
runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,300 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation 
fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. 
 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 442968 
EQS News ID:  2397652 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2397652&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2026 15:25 ET (19:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.