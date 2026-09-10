World Fire Congress 2026 concludes with global call for prevention, collaboration and shared resilience

The 2026 edition closed with a clear message: safeguarding communities against increasingly complex risks will require sustained international collaboration and shared leadership. Attention turns to Dubai, UAE, host of the World Fire Congress 2028.

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Fire Congress 2026 concluded with delegates from more than 60 nations reaffirming a shared commitment to strengthen global cooperation, improve preparedness for emerging risks and accelerate the exchange of knowledge that can save lives across borders. The Congress also confirmed that Dubai, UAE, will host the next World Fire Congress in 2028.

"London demonstrated that the value of the World Fire Congress is not only in the conversations we have when we gather, but in the global community we are building to support one another year-round," said Chief Otto Drozd III, Executive Secretary of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, which serves as the Secretariat of the World Fire Congress. "The work ahead will depend on continued collaboration to turn what we have learned here into meaningful action."

Throughout the Congress, delegates emphasized the need to shift from reactive response toward prevention and preparedness as climate-driven wildfires, urbanisation, technological change, population displacement, and geopolitical instability create increasingly complex fire and life safety risks. Speakers stressed that the growing number of extreme events are testing traditional approaches used by fire and emergency service leaders worldwide.

Firefighter health and safety emerged as another central theme, extending beyond operational safety to long-term physical and mental well-being. Discussions addressed occupational health risks, mental health, sleep and fatigue, as well as the lasting effects that major incidents can have on emergency personnel, families and communities.

A comprehensive World Fire Congress Proceedings Report will be developed and released in the coming months. It will capture key insights, recommendations, and lessons learned from the London Congress. The report will also provide a practical reference for fire and rescue services, governments and policymakers throughout the world.

As the proceedings closed, leaders announced the work begun in London will continue through the World Fire Congress network and its Communities of Practice initiative, coordinated by UL Research Institutes' Fire Safety Research Institute, which supports this work. The Communities of Practice will encompass eight strategic areas and will bring together expertise from participating nations around priority challenges facing fire and emergency services, providing an ongoing way to share knowledge and foster collaboration between Congresses.

The World Fire Congress now turns its attention to Dubai, UAE, which will host the next World Fire Congress in 2028. The global fire and life safety community will reconvene to assess progress, share new lessons and advance collective action.

About the World Fire Congress

The World Fire Congress is a global platform that brings together leaders from across the fire and emergency services ecosystem to address shared challenges, foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and advance solutions that contribute to safer, more resilient communities worldwide.

About Metro Chiefs:

The Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association (Metro Chiefs), a section of the National Fire Protection Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs, serves as the World Fire Congress Secretariat. UL Research Institutes' Fire Safety Research Institute supports the World Fire Congress Communities of Practice.

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