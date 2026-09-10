The ASSEMBLY Show Puts AI and The Future of Manufacturing in The Spotlight with Executive Keynote Panel and Expanded Education Program

Register by September 11 to Save Before Registration Prices Increase

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / As artificial intelligence moves from experimentation to real-world applications across manufacturing, The ASSEMBLY Show will bring together industry leaders, technology experts and manufacturing professionals for an extensive education program focused on the technologies, strategies and workforce issues shaping the future of the industry. The event will take place October 27-29, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Headlining the education program will be "AI in Manufacturing," an executive keynote panel on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. CDT, featuring manufacturing leaders from CNH, IBM, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Milwaukee Tool. The discussion will move beyond the hype surrounding artificial intelligence to examine how companies are applying AI in manufacturing environments.

The keynote panel will feature:

Roy Devadas , Head of Global IT Strategy and Frameworks, Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

, Head of Global IT Strategy and Frameworks, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) John Platais , Senior Manager for Data Science, Machine Learning Operations and Data Governance, Milwaukee Tool

, Senior Manager for Data Science, Machine Learning Operations and Data Governance, Milwaukee Tool Girish Gopalakrishnan , Senior Manager, Continuous Improvement, CNH

, Senior Manager, Continuous Improvement, CNH Jung H. Yoon, Ph.D. , Distinguished Engineer & CTO, IBM Supply Chain

, Distinguished Engineer & CTO, IBM Supply Chain The discussion will be moderated by John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY magazine and Editorial Director of BNP Media's Manufacturing Division.

Panelists will provide a practical look at what AI is - and what it is not - while exploring common manufacturing use cases, how to determine ROI, what data to collect and protect, strategies for successful implementation, and how manufacturers can prepare their workforce for AI-enabled operations.

"AI is quickly becoming an important tool across manufacturing, but manufacturers want to understand where it can deliver real value and how to implement it successfully," said Bill DeYoe, Executive Director, Manufacturing Technologies, BNP Media. "Our keynote brings together executives who are working with AI in real manufacturing environments and can share practical lessons with attendees. Combined with our Tuesday conference program and dozens of Learning Theater and HUB sessions, The ASSEMBLY Show gives manufacturing professionals access to actionable information they can take back to their operations."

AI in Manufacturing will also be a major theme in the pre-conference education sessions that will be held on Tuesday, October 27, before the exhibit floor opens at 4:00 p.m. The dedicated conference programming is designed to give manufacturing professionals the opportunity to explore critical industry issues in greater depth. AI-focused sessions include How AI-Driven Sensor Intelligence is Redefining Process Integration, How AI Is Transforming Compliance in Manufacturing, Is Your Plant Ready for AI?, The Future of Lean: AI, Governance, and Innovation, and Unlocking Quality and Uptime with AI You Can Actually Deploy.

Together, these sessions will explore how manufacturers can move AI from concept to implementation while addressing issues ranging from plant readiness and process integration to compliance, quality, uptime and governance.

On Wednesday and Thursday, education continues throughout the exhibit hall in Learning Theaters, where attendees can participate in expert-led sessions addressing important trends and challenges affecting assembly and manufacturing. Topics will range from automation, robotics and smart manufacturing to workforce development, operational improvement, emerging technologies and the changing role of AI and data in manufacturing.

For attendees looking for quick, targeted learning opportunities, HUB Talks will provide concise presentations throughout the event. The 15-minute HUB format is designed to deliver practical information on specific technologies, applications, solutions and industry challenges, allowing attendees to gain valuable insights while maximizing their time exploring the exhibit floor.

The new RTLS Alliance Pavilion will give attendees a hands-on look at how real-time location technologies are being used in manufacturing. Attendees can explore real-world applications and hear from RTLS practitioners at BMW, Philips and DENSO about their experiences using the technology to improve visibility and connected operations.

Attendees will also have access to the Quality Show, a curated experience featuring expert-led education from the American Society for Quality (ASQ), in addition to the keynote, Tuesday conference programming, Learning Theaters and HUB Talks.

A centerpiece of the curated quality experience will be The ASQ Center in Booth #1605, which will serve as a hub for quality education and community engagement throughout the event. On Wednesday and Thursday, attendees can participate in a continuous schedule of 15-minute, expert-led sessions covering timely topics including quality benchmarking, workforce development, Quality 4.0 technologies, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, regulated manufacturing, and leadership and organizational performance.

For professionals seeking more in-depth education, the co-located ASQ Measurement Quality Division (MQD) Conference will offer tutorials on October 26-27, followed by technical sessions on October 28 in the ASQ-MQD Quality Theater on the exhibit floor. Programming will address measurement and calibration, metrology, Quality Core Tools, ISO/IEC 17025, risk management, workforce development, and the application of AI in quality. Registration for the ASQ-MQD Conference is separate from general show registration. To register for the ASQ-MQD Conference, click here.

Manufacturing professionals planning to attend The ASSEMBLY Show are encouraged to register by Friday, September 11, to take advantage of current registration pricing before rates increase. The ASSEMBLY Show will bring together engineers, executives, plant managers, operations professionals and manufacturing decision-makers to discover new technologies, learn from industry experts and connect with peers.

The event will once again be co-located with SMTA International, creating an expanded destination for professionals across assembly, electronics manufacturing and quality. For additional information about The ASSEMBLY Show, the complete education program and registration, visit www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show.

About The ASSEMBLY Show

The ASSEMBLY Show is the leading trade event and conference focused on assembly technology, equipment, and products for the manufacturing industry. Produced by BNP Media, the event brings together suppliers, buyers, and industry professionals to explore technologies, applications and solutions for manufacturing assembly. The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY, the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-assembly-show-puts-ai-and-the-future-of-manufacturing-in-the-spotlight-wit-1219353