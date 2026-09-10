Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], staged a personal New York celebration today, presenting Spring 2027 at The Plaza Hotel. The legendary address where Tommy Hilfiger once lived with his family became the ultimate backdrop for modern prep, as uptown tradition and downtown cool passed through the same revolving doors.

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Courtesy of TOMMY HILFIGER

"For 40 years, I've been inspired by the style of New Yorkers how the people of the city take the classics and make them their own," said Tommy Hilfiger. "This season, The Plaza is our playground, where Tommy icons feel remixed and refined for today."

Classic prep silhouettes are modernized through proportion, color and fabrication, as signature red, white and blue are refreshed alongside vivid yellows and vibrant greens. Heritage pieces are given new life in patterns and prints, from color-blocked rugby dresses and Oxford shirting in Ithaca stripes, to traditional tartan plaids on blazers and Ivy jackets. Polos shift between shrunken and oversized silhouettes with a micro embroidery of the Tommy crest and collars lifted in an ode to collegiate prep. Chinos are revived as high-cut hot shorts in bold colors and in more modest executions that borrow from denim with subtly twisted seams. The Tommy Flag is faded and washed across superfine suede and silk-cashmere fabrics, as well as voluminous totes. Footwear grounds the looks with rounded '90s-inspired two-tone skate sneakers, boat shoes, penny loafers and a pool slide reworked in leather. In a city of big dreams and showstopping arrivals, The Plaza sets the stage for a new vision of modern American prep.

The Tommy family across F.A.M.E.S. Fashion, Art, Music, Entertainment and Sport gathered in The Plaza's renowned Palm Court and Terrace Room. As Gigi Hadid opened the show, Kate Moss, Camila Cabello, JISOO, Girls' Generation-HRS' Hyoeyeon Kim, Yuri Kwon and Sooyoung Choi, Yosh Yu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arón Piper, Carmelo Anthony and professional basketball stars Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride joined a front row capturing the eclectic mix of personalities you might expect to see at The Plaza. Matt Jones and the Matt Jones Orchestra moved from classics into a contemporary soundtrack, as Romeo Beckham walked the final look, bringing his relaxed attitude to polished prep. Surprise performer Slayyyter lit up the finale with her high-octane pop anthem "Dance." Dressed head-to-toe in TOMMY HILFIGER, with red shirting, cropped shorts, a necktie and black knee-high boots, her performance continued the brand's legacy of bringing culture-shaping artists to the runway.

The Plaza has long stood at the crossroads of New York style and culture, while holding a special place in Tommy Hilfiger's story. During the years his family lived there, its heritage, energy and extraordinary mix of guests became a constant stream of inspiration. Spring 2027 brings those worlds together, transforming a place woven into his life into the perfect stage for a fresh chapter of Classic American Cool.

Link to all the Spring 2027 assets here: https://newsroom.tommy.com/

Join the conversation on social media using @TommyHilfiger, @ThePlazaHotel and TommyHilfiger.

About TOMMYHILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, welcoming and inspiring consumers since 1985. Originally established in New York City and infused with the spirit of Americana, the brand is defined by its red, white and blue DNA, rooted in expressions that are vibrant, confident and brave. The brand's collections celebrate "Prep made Modern," fusing timeless classics with a fresh twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections and products including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, footwear and fragrance.

Part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9 billion in 2025, with broad distribution around the world, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. Connect with TOMMY HILFIGER on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit PVH.com.

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Contacts:

Pravini Nathoo

VP Global Communications, Tommy Hilfiger

pravininathoo@tommy.com

Lyndsey Anderson

Senior Manager Global Communications, Tommy Hilfiger

Lyndsey.Anderson@tommy.com