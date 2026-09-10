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WKN: 871918 | ISIN: US21036P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: CB1A
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 21:10
107,50 Euro
+2,38 % +2,50
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,00107,5023:00
106,50107,0021:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 22:34 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results on October 6, 2026, After Market Close and Host Conference Call on October 7, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading U.S.-based total beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its second quarter ended August 31, 2026, on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, after the close of the U.S. markets by posting the earnings release and financial tables, as well as other supporting materials, on the company's investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com. A live conference call will be hosted at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, for analysts to discuss the company's financial results, operating performance, strategic business initiatives, and financial outlook with President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Fink, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-9121 and entering conference identification number 13762634, beginning at 7:50 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the conference call begins, financial information discussed on the call, and reconciliations of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's investor relations website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations website.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a U.S.-based company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Every day, people reach for brands from our high-end, imported beer portfolio anchored by the iconic Corona Extra and Modelo Especial, a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, and favorites like Pacifico, and Victoria; our exceptional wine brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, and Lingua Franca; and our craft spirits brands such as Mi CAMPO Tequila and High West Whiskey.

As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Maggie Bowman 213-500-2401 / maggie.bowman@cbrands.com
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / carissa.guzski@cbrands.com

Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 / blair.veenema@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com
Emily Blanchard / emily.blanchard@cbrands.com

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3a1fbc0b-74db-49b3-a6be-2d1c6d6f10be


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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