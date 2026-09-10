Health Insurance Now has opened year-round enrollment for private health insurance plans, giving eligible individuals and families access to coverage outside the annual Open Enrollment period.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Health Insurance Now has opened year-round enrollment for private health insurance plans, giving eligible individuals and families another way to seek coverage outside the annual government Open Enrollment period. The announcement allows the company to assist applicants throughout the year when insurance needs arise.

The year round health insurance option is intended for people whose circumstances change outside the usual enrollment calendar. This can include recent graduates, individuals between jobs, early retirees, self-employed workers, and others who may need private health insurance before the next Open Enrollment period begins.





Health Insurance Now Launches Year-Round Enrollment for Private Health Insurance Coverage



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Health Insurance Now works with more than 25 national carriers and reviews available private plans based on each applicant's eligibility and healthcare needs. After an application is submitted and reviewed, coverage may become active within approximately 24 to 48 hours, depending on the plan and individual circumstances.

Opening enrollment throughout the year gives Health Insurance Now a more continuous role in helping people seek private coverage. Instead of limiting enrollment assistance to a set period, the company can work with eligible applicants as coverage needs arise.

"Our mission has always been to simplify a complex system and provide peace of mind to those who feel left behind by restrictive enrollment windows," said Matthew Sechter, CEO of Health Insurance Now. "By leveraging our proprietary software and deep carrier relationships, we can match clients with private PPO network health insurance plans that are often 30% to 50% more affordable than unsubsidized options."





Health Insurance Now has opened year-round enrollment for private health insurance plans, giving eligible individuals and families access to coverage outside the annual Open Enrollment period.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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The company also plans to increase awareness of private coverage options that may be available outside the traditional enrollment cycle. Health Insurance Now will continue helping individuals and families review available plans and complete enrollment based on their circumstances rather than the time of year.

The launch marks a broader change in how Health Insurance Now approaches private plan enrollment, with year-round availability becoming part of its ongoing service model. The company remains focused on helping applicants understand available options, determine eligibility, and move through the enrollment process with clear guidance.



About Health Insurance Now

Health Insurance Now is a national health insurance brokerage that connects individuals and families with private health insurance plans offered by multiple national carriers. The company reviews available plans, supports applicants through the enrollment process, and helps identify private coverage options based on eligibility and healthcare needs.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313928