Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company"), a specialty construction contractor and one of the premier suppliers of cellular concrete in Canada and the United States, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

During the webcast, Randy Boomhour, President and CEO, Marie-Josée Cantin, CFO, and Jordan Wolfe, President of MixOnSite, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of CEMATRIX's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask questions.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please register at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T295tX9USYGXi6AKATD0IQ

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's investor section of its website.

http://www.cematrix.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost-effective, innovative solutions to their geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE and retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self-compacting fill, pipe and culvert abandonments, tunnel and annular grout, tunnel and shaft backfills, underwater and tremie fills, and shallow utility and foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is a growth company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cash flow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. ("CCI"), Chicago-based MixOnSite USA Inc. ("MOS"), and Bellingham-based Pacific International Grout Company ("PIGCO"). For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for CEMATRIX, including statements regarding: the anticipated commencement and completion of the projects. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "target," "future," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.

In addition to events beyond CEMATRIX's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to meet contractual schedules and other performance requirements, the risks associated with a third party's failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet its labour needs at reasonable costs; the risk of not being able to address any supply chain issues which may arise. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: none of the risks identified above materialize; there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. These assumptions are based on information currently available to CEMATRIX, including information obtained from third-party sources. While CEMATRIX believes that such third-party sources are reliable, CEMATRIX has not independently verified the information. CEMATRIX has not independently confirmed the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in CEMATRIX's 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and CEMATRIX's Annual Information Form dated December 31, 2025, each filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313703