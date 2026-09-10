Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Adex Mining Inc. (TSXV: ADE) ("Adex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 562,294,557 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 83% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved as follows:

(i) all of the management nominees were elected to the Board to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed;

(ii) MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was authorized to fix their remuneration; and

(iii) the amended and restated stock option plan of the Company (the "Plan") was approved.

Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

The Company is pleased to provide further details with respect to its Plan which was approved and adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the meeting. Amendments to the Plan were made to comply with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Plan allows the Board to grant options to purchase up to 67,721,144 common shares, representing 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Options issued under the Plan may be granted for a term not exceeding ten years from the date of their grant and the exercise price of each option shall be determined by the Board at the time of the grant. The Plan remains subject to the approval of the Exchange.

Further details on the above matters are available in the Company's management information circular dated August 7, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Adex's issuer profile.

ABOUT ADEX

Adex Mining Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company with an experienced management team. The Company has maintained stewardship over the Mount Pleasant Mine Property while evaluating strategic alternatives. The Mount Pleasant Mine Property is a multi-metal project that is host to promising tungsten-molybdenum and tin-indium-zinc mineralization. The common shares of Adex trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "ADE".

No securities commission or regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Adex, its subsidiary or the industry in which they operate to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "may", "should", "will", the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current expectations of the management of Adex with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time, including, without limitation, under the heading "Risk Factors", in reports filed by Adex with the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions which are available at www.sedarplus.ca and to which readers of this press release are referred for additional information concerning Adex, its prospects and the risks and uncertainties relating thereto.

New risk factors may arise from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all of those risk factors or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Adex to be materially different from those contained in forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Adex cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is current only as of the date of the press release. Adex does not undertake or assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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