Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - David Jarvis, President, and Matthew Todman, Portfolio Manager, of Corton Capital Inc. ("Corton" or "Corton Capital"), David Rosenberg, President of Rosenberg Research, and the team at Corton Capital Inc., joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the launch of Corton's two new ETF's:

Corton Rosenberg Global Macro ETF (TSX: ROSY)

Corton Theta Alpha ETF (TSX: TPUT)





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ROSY covers all four corners of the markets including stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies. It uses low cost ETF's to get diversified exposures to our highest conviction ideas. ROSY aims to provide investors with Capital Protection, a good running yield, non-correlated returns with a high Sharpe ratio.

TPUT is an actively managed strategy designed to invest predominantly in a concentrated portfolio of high-growth North American equities. The strategy combines bottom-up fundamental analysis with a top-down assessment of macroeconomic conditions, market trends and sector dynamics. TPUT employs an active written-options overlay using both call and put options, seeking to generate additional income and enhance the portfolio's overall return profile.

Corton is the Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager for ROSY and TPUT.

Corton Capital is about pursuing solutions to the ever-growing challenges people face each day in planning and securing their future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313926