Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Women in PR North America will officially launch its new awards program at a networking reception on October 7, 2026, at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia Hawksworth Restaurant in Vancouver.

The new awards program was created to recognize the women and organizations helping to shape the future of communications. Candidates from around the world will be eligible to apply, with nominations officially opening following the Vancouver launch reception.

The awards were first announced when Women in PR North America participated in a Toronto Stock Exchange Market Close ceremony ahead of its 2026 WorkWell Conference.

"Over the past decade, we've had the opportunity to meet and work with so many incredible women who are making an impact across our industry," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "These awards are about giving greater visibility to that work, celebrating innovation and recognizing the leaders who are helping move our industry forward. We're excited to officially launch the awards program in Vancouver and open it to candidates from around the world."

Vancouver Networking Reception to Celebrate Official Launch

The Women in PR North America Awards Launch Party & Networking Reception, sponsored by Notified, will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia Hawksworth Restaurant in Vancouver.

The evening will bring together professionals and leaders from across public relations, investor relations, communications, media, marketing and business for an opportunity to connect, learn more about the new awards program and celebrate its official launch.

Guests do not need to be an awards candidate to attend. The reception is open to professionals interested in expanding their networks, meeting industry peers and becoming more involved with Women in PR North America. Get your networking event tickets: AwardsLaunch

Global Nominations to Open Following Vancouver Launch

Candidates from around the world will be invited to put themselves forward across a range of categories recognizing leadership within media, public relations, marketing, and communications. Award honourees will be celebrated at the 2027 WorkWell Conference on May 6, 2027, at St. Lawrence Hall in Toronto. Get your early-bird conference tickets: conference

Professionals interested in applying are encouraged to join the awards waitlist to be among the first to receive nomination details, award categories, eligibility requirements and application information when nominations open.

Opportunities Open for 2027 Speakers and Thought Leaders

Women in PR North America is accepting applications from speakers, thought leaders and changemakers interested in sharing their expertise with the community in 2027.

Applicants can express interest in speaking in-person at the 2027 WorkWell Conference in Toronto or contributing a presentation as part of upcoming virtual professional development programming. Apply to speak here: Speaking

Women in PR North America also welcomes enquiries from companies interested in sponsoring. Download the partnerships package here: Women in PR North America Partnerships Package - 2026 - 2027

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313924