Netskrt and Oracle to demonstrate end-to-end MOQ delivery and discuss the future of low-latency live streaming

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NETSKRT TO SHOWCASE MEDIA OVER QUIC WORK WITH ORACLE AT IBC 2026

Netskrt and Oracle to demonstrate end-to-end MOQ delivery and discuss the future of low-latency live streaming

Netskrt, an independent content delivery network built for high-concurrency streaming events, today announced that it will showcase its work to advance Media Over QUIC (MOQ) at IBC 2026, taking place Sept. 11-14 at RAI Amsterdam. As part of the event, Netskrt will demonstrate with Oracle how independently operated CDN infrastructure can participate in a coordinated MOQ delivery path designed to bring live media closer to viewers.

MOQ is an emerging IETF effort designed to support low-latency media delivery at scale, with live streaming among its primary use cases. Its relay-based architecture enables media to move through distributed infrastructure closer to audiences, creating new possibilities for reducing latency while efficiently serving highly concurrent live events.

At IBC, Netskrt and Oracle will put that model into practice. An Oracle Video Edge (OVE) containerized relay running within Netskrt infrastructure will coordinate with Oracle's relay network as part of an end-to-end MOQ delivery path. The demonstration illustrates how infrastructure operated by an independent CDN can work within a larger coordinated architecture.

"The advancement of MOQ is imperative because it aligns precisely with where live streaming infrastructure needs to go," said Siegfried Luft, Co-founder and CEO of Netskrt. "Large live events require enormous capacity, but that capacity is spread across clouds, CDNs, and broadband networks. Giving those independently operated environments a more effective way to work together can help bring content closer to viewers and create a more responsive delivery model for the biggest moments in streaming."

Netskrt's work with Oracle reflects the company's broader approach to content delivery. Netskrt brings streaming infrastructure closer to subscribers and extends capacity into the networks that ultimately serve them, an architecture particularly suited to the sharp demand peaks created by live sports and other high-concurrency events.

MOQ adds a common transport and relay model that can enable independently operated infrastructure to participate in a coordinated delivery path. For live streaming platforms, that approach has the potential to provide shorter paths between content and viewers, access to distributed capacity where demand is highest, and greater flexibility as network conditions change.

"The promise of MOQ depends on making interoperability work across the infrastructure that already powers the media ecosystem," said Gaurab Upadhaya, Core Infrastructure Engineering Architect, Media Services at Oracle. "Our work with Netskrt demonstrates how relay capacity operating within an independent CDN can coordinate with Oracle Video Edge as part of a common delivery path. That type of collaboration is an important step toward making low-latency live delivery practical at scale."

On Sept. 12, Netskrt will join Oracle for "Beyond Broadcast: MOQ for Live Delivery" in the IBC Showcase Theatre. The session will demonstrate a working end-to-end pipeline in which streaming content flows through Oracle Video Edge, reaches a Netskrt endpoint, and is delivered to the subscriber. The companies will also discuss how they connected the different components, the architectural decisions behind the implementation, and lessons from building the system.

MOQ remains an emerging standard, with continued work underway around specifications, interoperability, deployment models, and commercial adoption. For Netskrt, IBC represents an opportunity to show that the industry is moving beyond architectural concepts and beginning to demonstrate how coordinated MOQ infrastructure can function across organizational boundaries.

"The next generation of live streaming will require networks that can cooperate as effectively as they scale," added Luft. "IBC gives us an opportunity to show what that looks like in real infrastructure and to work alongside Oracle on the technologies that can make real-time streaming better for viewers."

About Netskrt Systems

Netskrt is disrupting the CDN space by improving economics up and down the streaming value chain while focusing on use cases that deliver large and complex content downloads. Live tier-one sports, hotly anticipated game drops, and video-on-demand are delivered more efficiently and with higher quality of experience. The Netskrt CDN accomplishes this through dynamically instantiated capacity, global reach, and last-mile awareness.

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offers secure, high-performance cloud infrastructure services designed to help organizations run a wide range of enterprise and media workloads with flexibility and scale. OCI supports multicloud and distributed cloud strategies while helping customers optimize performance, resiliency, and operational efficiency. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com. Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation.

For more information, visit www.netskrt.io.

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Contacts:

Lucy Nguyen

lucy@magnoliamc.com