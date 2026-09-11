RoboMQ Launches Hire2Retire IGA on ServiceNow, Delivering Complete Identity Governance for ServiceNow Customers

Companion app architecture gives ServiceNow customers a dedicated identity governance engine without displacing their existing platform investment

VIENNA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / RoboMQ today announced the general availability of Hire2Retire IGA on ServiceNow, a companion app pairing a purpose-built identity governance engine with ServiceNow's workflow automation, approvals, and service catalog capabilities. The solution is now available on the ServiceNow Store.

ServiceNow customers frequently use the platform's approval chains, CMDB, and service catalogs to route identity and access work - but routing work through ServiceNow is not the same as governing identity through a dedicated engine. Without a purpose-built IGA platform, organizations lack fully automated Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) processing, deterministic RBAC and ABAC policy evaluation, AI/ML-driven entitlement discovery, and the compliance reporting necessary to support zero-trust and least-privilege security postures.

Hire2Retire IGA on ServiceNow resolves this with a two-plane architecture. Hire2Retire acts as the control plane - ingesting HR and ATS events from more than 20 systems, evaluating access policy, and provisioning or deprovisioning access across hundreds of downstream applications via SCIM. ServiceNow acts as the engagement plane, handling approval workflows, catalog items, CMDB records, and audit trails exactly as it does today. No existing ServiceNow investment is displaced; it gains a governance engine that wasn't there before.

"There are two camps in the ServiceNow identity market right now," said Bramh Gupta, Head of Products at RoboMQ. "Vendors like ClearSkye, ZertID and Veza who build IGA natively inside ServiceNow tables, and those who pair a dedicated identity engine with ServiceNow as a companion like Saviynt and RoboMQ. We chose the companion model because the problems identity governance actually needs to solve - HR-to-identity complexity at scale, deterministic rule evaluation, real provisioning into hundreds of systems - aren't what ServiceNow's workflow engine was built for. ServiceNow is outstanding at what it does. We built Hire2Retire to handle what it doesn't."

Unlike enterprise IGA suites requiring costly professional services and lengthy implementations, Hire2Retire is designed for self-service deployment with a no-code, guided user experience - a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) alternative to more customizable enterprise IGA platforms and is targeted for mid-market organizations.

Hire2Retire IGA on ServiceNow is available now on the ServiceNow Store.

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ is an Identity Governance and Administration company offering Hire2Retire, a self-service IGA platform for mid-market enterprises. Hire2Retire automates the full identity lifecycle across HR systems, identity providers, and enterprise applications without the complexity or cost of legacy IGA suites.

Contact: sales@robomq.io | bramh.gupta@robomq.io

SOURCE: RoboMQ

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/robomq-launches-hire2retire-iga-on-servicenow-delivering-complete-1219497