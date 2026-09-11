Christmas Comes Early to Plano: Madisonville Christmas Company to Open First DFW Pop-Up September 12, 2026

Texas Holiday Destination Brings Its Designer-Led Christmas Décor, Curated Collections and Larger-Than-Life Holiday Style to 5801 Preston Road in Plano, Texas

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / North Texans don't have to wait until December to get into the Christmas spirit this year. Madisonville Christmas Company, the Texas holiday destination known for immersive Christmas displays and designer-led décor, is bringing its signature holiday style to Dallas-Fort Worth for the first time with a seasonal pop-up store opening September 12, 2026, at 5801 Preston Road in Plano, in the former Weir's Furniture Village space.

The Plano store will bring a curated version of the Madisonville Christmas Company experience to North Texas, offering designer-inspired Christmas trees and collections, ornaments, ribbon, wreaths and garlands, floral designs, gifts, tabletop and mantel décor, and oversized statement pieces designed to transform homes for the holidays. In short, Texas' Christmas destination now has a DFW home.

"We hear from people all the time who love Christmas and want their homes to feel special, but they don't necessarily know where to start," said Ashley Rentz, founder of Madisonville Christmas Company. "That's a big part of what we want to bring to Plano. You can walk through these spaces, see how everything works together and find inspiration for your own home. We want people to feel Christmas from the moment they walk through the door."

Bringing the Madisonville Experience to North Texas

The Plano expansion grows out of the company's flagship destination in Madisonville, Texas, where Madisonville Christmas Company has developed a following among shoppers who travel from across the state for its highly visual, design-focused approach to Christmas.

The company's flagship is located on an 11-acre campus between Dallas and Houston and includes a 30,000-square-foot showroom with more than 6,000 curated holiday items. Rather than presenting Christmas décor simply as individual products on shelves, Madisonville Christmas Company creates themed spaces and complete looks designed to help customers envision how trees, ornaments, ribbon, greenery and accessories can work together in their own homes.

The Plano pop-up brings that same design philosophy to DFW. Shoppers will find curated collections ranging from traditional Christmas looks to more distinctive designer-inspired styles, along with oversized décor and statement pieces intended to make an impact. In-house expertise in floral and wreath design adds another layer of customization and inspiration.

For shoppers who love a professionally designed Christmas but aren't sure how to assemble the individual pieces, Madisonville Christmas Company also offers custom design services that help work with shoppers to create that unique and perfectly coordinated look even easier

"We don't want shopping for Christmas décor to feel overwhelming," Rentz said. "Sometimes seeing a finished tree or a complete room is what makes everything click. Our designers show people what's possible and then help them find the pieces that can bring that feeling into their own homes."

Christmas Shopping Before the Holiday Rush

The September opening also reflects a shift familiar to serious holiday decorators: Christmas preparation increasingly begins well before Thanksgiving. For homeowners planning elaborate trees, entertaining spaces or whole-home décor, shopping earlier provides more time to develop a cohesive look and find specialty pieces before the busiest part of the season.

The Plano pop-up gives North Texas shoppers an opportunity to begin that process in September, whether they are refreshing a family tree with new ribbon and ornaments, creating an entirely new holiday look or searching for a statement piece guests won't see everywhere else. The location will remain open throughout the 2026 holiday season with new product arriving monthly throughout the season .

The Original is Worth the Road Trip

While Plano brings Madisonville Christmas Company's shopping experience closer to DFW, the company sees the pop-up as an introduction to, rather than a replacement for, its flagship Christmas destination.

In Madisonville, shopping is only one part of the experience. The company's 11-acre campus combines the Christmas showroom with Café twelve25, The Mantel, The Lawn, live music, seasonal programming, Santa experiences, design workshops and special events. Visitors can even turn the trip into an overnight Christmas getaway with stays at Yuletide RV Park - "Christmas Camp" - and Christmas-themed casitas.

The concept grew from nearly two decades of experience in professional holiday lighting and design and a belief that Christmas is as much about the traditions surrounding the season as the decorations themselves.

"We'd love for someone to discover us in Plano and then decide that a trip to Madisonville needs to become part of their family's Christmas tradition," Rentz said. "Plano lets us bring a little of that magic closer to home while introducing more North Texas families to what we've created."

Plano Pop-Up at a Glance

What: Madisonville Christmas Company Plano Seasonal Pop-Up

Opening: September 12, 2026

Where: 5801 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093

Location: Former Weir's Furniture Village

Regular Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What Shoppers Will Find: Designer-led Christmas décor, curated holiday collections, trees, ornaments, ribbon, wreaths, greenery, floral designs, gifts, tabletop and mantel décor, complete decorating looks and oversized statement pieces

Season: Open throughout the 2026 holiday season

About Madisonville Christmas Company

Madisonville Christmas Company is a Texas holiday destination built around designer-led décor, Christmas shopping and family traditions. It is located at 3475 Highway 21 East in Madisonville, Texas, between Houston and Dallas. The flagship store includes a 30,000-square-foot showroom with more than 6,000 curated items, from Christmas trees and ornaments to ribbon, wreaths, lighting, gifts and seasonal home décor.

The property spans an 11-acre campus that brings together shopping, dining and entertainment. Visitors browse themed displays, find decorating inspiration and shop the full collection in-store. On-site dining includes Café twelve25 and The Mantel, with The Lawn serving as a central gathering space for seasonal events. Throughout the season, the campus hosts live music, Santa visits and hands-on workshops. Guests can also stay overnight at Yuletide RV Park, which offers Christmas-themed casitas and RV sites decorated for the holidays.

The company was built from nearly two decades of experience in holiday lighting and design. It focuses on creating a place where families can slow down, shop together and build Christmas traditions that last beyond a single visit. Over time, it has grown into a seasonal road-trip stop for visitors from across Texas.

In 2026, Madisonville Christmas Company expanded into Dallas-Fort Worth with its seasonal Plano pop-up at 5801 Preston Road. Thousands of sought-after items are also available online for nationwide shopping. For more information, visit madisonvillechristmas.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Madisonville Christmas Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/christmas-comes-early-to-plano-madisonville-christmas-company-to-open-1219651