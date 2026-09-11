Alkane Resources Limited: Group Resources & Reserves Statement FY26

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK; TSX: ALK; OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane' or 'the Company') is pleased to summarise the latest update to the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates for its assets in Australia and Sweden as at 30 June 2026.

Individual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statements for Björkdal, Tomingley and Costerfield will be released simultaneously with this announcement. Complete details for each estimate, as required by the ASX Listing Rules and the JORC Code, are set out in the individual statements.

GroupMeasured and Indicated Mineral Resources,1

Location Tonnage (kt) Gold grade (g/t) Copper grade (%) Antimony grade (%) Contained gold (koz) Contained copper (Mt) Contained antimony (kt) Björkdal 22,474 2.07 1,497 Tomingley 17,302 2.1 1,184 Costerfield 1,993 6.0 2.1 387 42.0 Boda Kaiser2 537,000 0.32 0.19 5,573 1.01 TOTAL 578,796 0.46 8,641 1.01 42.0

GroupInferred Mineral Resources

Location Tonnage (kt) Gold grade (g/t) Copper grade (%) Antimony grade (%) Contained gold (koz) Contained copper (Mt) Contained antimony (kt) Björkdal 12,096 1.57 611 Tomingley3 4,549 2.1 304 Costerfield 969 3.6 1.3 111 12.9 Boda Kaiser 258,000 0.33 0.18 2,731 0.45 TOTAL 275,614 0.42 3,757 0.45 12.9

Group Ore Reserves

Location Tonnage (kt) Gold grade (g/t) Antimony grade (%) Contained gold (koz) Contained antimony (kt) Björkdal 13,121 1.33 563 Tomingley 11,407 1.7 641 Costerfield 960 5.5 1.6 170 15.0 TOTAL 25,488 1.7 1,374 15.0

Alkane Managing Director & CEO, Nic Earner, said:

"We are pleased to report continued growth in resources at each producing asset, with all assets replacing depletion through continued exploration and extension of mineral resources. This growth reflects the success of our exploration programs and reinforces the value and potential we see in Alkane's producing portfolio."

Competent Persons

The information in this report that relates to the Björkdal, Tomingley and Costerfield Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statements and is based on the 'Björkdal Resources and Reserves Statement FY26', 'Tomingley Resource and Reserve Statement FY26' and 'Costerfield Resources and Reserves Statement FY26' all dated 11 September 2026. Those documents have been approved by Mr Chris Davis. Mr Davis is a Chartered Professional (Geology) of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG).

Mr Davis has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code).

For the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101'), the scientific and technical information contained in this announcement relating to the Storheden Results has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by, Mr Chris Davis, who is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Davis is employed by Alkane as Chief Geologist and, as an employee of Alkane, is not considered independent of Alkane within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Mr Davis consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Investors outside Australia should note that while Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates of the Company in this announcement comply with the JORC Code 2012, they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries.

Technical Reports released to the TSX or for TSX Market

Alkane has prepared the following NI 43-101 compliant technical reports which support the information contained herein, each of which is available under Alkane's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca:

'Boda-Kaiser Copper-Gold Project, New South Wales, Australia' with an effective date of 6 June 2025;

'Tomingley and Peak Hill Gold Projects, NSW, Australia' dated 11 September 2026 with an effective date of 30 June 2026.

'Costerfield NI 43-101 Technical Report' dated 11 September 2026 with an effective date of 30 June 2026; and

'NI 43-101 Technical Report, Björkdal Gold Mine, Sweden' dated 11 September 2026, with an effective date of 30 June 2026.





Reference should be made to the full text of the foregoing technical reports for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating to the Mineral Resource Estimates and Ore Reserves contained therein and herein. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the technical reports continue to apply and have not materially changed.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.

ABOUT ALKANE - alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

Interactive Analyst Centre

Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst Centre located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively "Forward-Looking Information"). Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from the amounts set out in any Forward-Looking Information. As well, Forward-Looking Information may relate to: future outlook and anticipated events; expectations regarding exploration potential; production capabilities and future financial or operating performance, including AISC, investment returns, margins and share price performance; production and cost guidance and the timing thereof; issuing updated resources and reserves estimate and the timing thereof; the potential of the Company to meet industry targets, public profile and expectations; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-Looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information. Although Alkane believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Alkane as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to changes in the gold and antimony price. Forward-Looking Information is designed to help readers understand Alkane's views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Alkane assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Alkane updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

Alkane has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Alkane, its directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation, or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.



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1Refer to ALK announcements titled 'Tomingley Resources and Reserves Statement FY26', 'Costerfield Resources and Reserves Statement FY26' and 'Björkdal Resources and Reserves Statement FY26' dated 11 September 2026 for complete details for each estimate

2Boda Kaiser has net been re-estimated and remains as described in ASX Announcement - 15 October 2025 "NSW Resource and Reserve Statement FY25"

3Includes Peak Hill Mineral Resource

CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556