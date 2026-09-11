Mark43 Brings UK Policing Leaders Together to Advance Digital Reform

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2026 DDaT Forum convenes leaders across policing, government and technology

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety technology company, convened more than 100 senior leaders from across UK policing and industry at its annual 2026 DDaT Forum this week in Manchester to discuss the future of technology advancements, responsible AI, reform, data integration and modernization.

"UK policing has a real opportunity to rethink the role technology plays in day-to-day operations," said Matt Polega, President, Cofounder and Managing Director of the UK at Mark43. "Technology should make it easier for officers and staff to do their jobs - reducing administrative burden, connecting information and giving people the tools they need when they need them. No force should have to solve these challenges alone. By bringing policing leaders together to share what's working, we can learn from each other and help turn proven approaches into better outcomes across UK policing."

Discussions focused on several priorities shaping the future of UK policing: modernising legacy infrastructure, improving interoperability and access to data, adopting AI responsibly, and turning successful local innovation into broader change.

"Greater Manchester has always been a place where collaboration and innovation can drive meaningful change," said Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester Kate Green. "Bringing leaders from across policing, government and technology together to share ideas and learn from one another is an important part of making sure innovation translates into better public services and safer communities."

"Some of policing's best innovation starts locally," said Chris Todd, Chief Constable of Humberside Police and NPCC Lead for Data Integration. "The opportunity now is to connect those successes, improve how data moves across policing and create the conditions for effective innovation to scale."

"The scale of change underway across policing makes collaboration and shared learning more important than ever," said James Slessor, Managing Director, UK and Global Public Safety Lead at Accenture. "It requires rethinking how people, processes and technology work together in new ways to deliver better outcomes. Conversations like those at the Mark43 DDaT Forum are important for sharing what's working and moving that progress forward."

Andy Newsham, Safety & Security Subject Matter Expert at PwC said, "Forces are navigating questions around operating models, investment, governance and how local transformation can contribute to progress across policing. This is an opportunity to connect those pieces so reform delivers tangible results."

"The conversation around AI in policing is moving beyond what the technology can do to where it can genuinely add value," said Blair Gibbs, Director of the Police Foundation. "That means being rigorous about the problems we are trying to solve, the safeguards that need to be in place and how we maintain the confidence of both the workforce and the public. The Mark43 DDaT Forum is a valuable opportunity to bring different perspectives together and tackle these questions openly and practically."

"Greater Manchester has a strong track record of bringing together technology, innovation and public service, and we're pleased to see Mark43 continuing to invest and grow its presence here," said Joe Manning, Managing Director of Invest Manchester. "Bringing leaders from across UK policing together in Manchester reflects the city-region's strength as a place where organisations can collaborate, innovate and help shape the future of public services."

The forum brought together leaders from police forces, government, research and advisory organisations, and the technology sector, reflecting the collaboration required to build a more connected, resilient and effective future for UK policing.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to public safety, helping policing and emergency services work faster, smarter, and keep communities safer. Its integrated Records Management, Command & Control, and Data Analytics solutions form a unified, real-time platform that streamlines workflows and improves response times. Trusted by more than 300 agencies across the UK and U.S., Mark43's cloud-native platform equips public safety professionals with innovative tools, AI capabilities, and a robust cybersecurity foundation to help agencies meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Visit www.mark43.com.

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