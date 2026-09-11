Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Announces Debt Settlement and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements in principle with certain arms-length and non-arm's length creditors to settle approximately $400,000 in units, identical to those in the private placement offering announced on August 20, 2026 (the "Financing"), and approximately $110,000 in shares priced at $0.05 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement is subject to execution of settlement agreements and TSX Venture Exchange approval. Completion of the settlement is targeted for September 2026 to coincide with the previously announced Financing.

Corporate Update:

The Company announces that director, Marie-Hélène Turgeon, has resigned from her position on the board of directors with the Company, effective immediately. The Company's CEO, Shawn Wallace, stated "On behalf of Torq and the Board, I would like to thank Marie-Hélène for all her efforts over the past 5-years and wish her success in her future endeavors."

The Company also announces that it has terminated its investor relations agreement with Kin Communications, effective July 31, 2026. The agreement was originally entered into on June 10, 2025. The termination was made in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The Company thanks Kin Communications for its services.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/torq-announces-debt-settlement-and-corporate-update-1219677