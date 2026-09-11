Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - On September 3, the "Read the Asia-Pacific · Discover Shenzhen" - 2026 APEC Reading Salon and Silk Road Cultural Market, co-presented by Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., and the Eyes of the GBA, opened at the North Zone of the Eyes of the GBA in Shenzhen. In the afternoon of September 3, a special group of visitors arrived at the Eyes of the GBA - the world's largest physical bookstore. Journalists from over ten APEC economies, including Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, the U.S., Canada, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea, made a dedicated visit ahead of the Asia-Pacific Media Summit. Their mission: to experience the "Read the Asia-Pacific · Discover Shenzhen" - 2026 APEC Reading Salon and Silk Road Cultural Market.





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The market featured 30 stalls across three zones: "Silk Road Treasures," "Guangdong Delights," and "Shenzhen Innovations." The Silk Road zone offered products from ten countries - Serbian cuisine, French wine, Pakistani wood art, Russian handicrafts, and Korean skincare, showcasing diverse civilizations. But the Guangdong and Shenzhen zones stole the spotlight, displaying intangible heritage like agarwood, tea, fish-print New Year paintings, and hand-forged silverware alongside smart innovations - AI translation earbuds, flexible sensors, 3D printing, and smart glasses. Foreign journalists eagerly tried the tech products, asking staff when they would be available in their home markets.

Many reporters admitted they had previously seen Shenzhen as a "high-tech showcase," but this visit revealed a different side - one where intangible cultural heritage, literary ambiance, and cutting-edge technology blend naturally. They personally tried fish-print rubbing, feeling China's cultural warmth through ink and paper. A Pakistani journalist chatted in his native language with the wood art vendor; a Korean reporter expressed delight at seeing familiar products; an editor-in-chief from a Kazakhstani business publication bought a French artwork on the spot and invited the artist to visit his country; a producer from a Russian broadcasting network was pleasantly surprised to find Russian art on display.

"Shenzhen is a city that creates miracles," "culture and innovation shine here together" - such praises filled the air. Within just over an hour, "beautiful," "miracle," "warm," and "familiar" became the most frequently used words.

The three-day market coincides with Guangdong's push for global exports. Through foreign journalists' lenses, vivid stories of Guangdong's openness are reaching the world - making this bookshop bazaar the most vibrant page in Shenzhen's invitation to "meet Shenzhen and witness miracles."

Organizers: Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., The Eyes of the GBA.

Official Websites:

https://www.gdtv.cn/;

https://home.itouchtv.cn/h-col-104.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313942