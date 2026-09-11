Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - On September 3, the "Read the Asia-Pacific · Discover Shenzhen" - 2026 APEC Reading Salon and Silk Road Cultural Market, co-presented by Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., and the Eyes of the GBA, opened at the North Zone of the Eyes of the GBA in Shenzhen. A media delegation of 150 members - including 49 foreign journalists from Russia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, and other economies, alongside Chinese online influencers and central/local media reporters - arrived in Shenzhen.





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Their first stop was the, the world's largest physical bookstore, covering 131,000 square meters. Scholars and journalists from China and abroad gathered at the venue to hold reading-themed dialogues through books, physical exhibits and face-to-face discussions. This initiative transforms cultural exchange from mere exhibition into interactive communication, and spreads Shenzhen's city stories to the world with reading as the bond.

Shenzhen was named a "Model City for Universal Reading" by UNESCO in 2013. Since opening in September 2025, the Eyes of the GBA has curated over 100,000 book titles, blending reading, cultural exchange, tech experiences, and art spaces. It has quickly become the city's new cultural living room.

One Russian journalist said it was his first time in such a massive bookstore. He stumbled upon an AI-themed shelf and was particularly intrigued. He also shared his personal reading habits - he enjoys detective novels, science fiction, and biographies of successful figures.

The the Eyes of the GBA is like a pair of eyes open to the world, or an open book. As pages turn, Shenzhen's stories are being seen, understood, and carried further afield by more people. This city, built on a foundation of reading, is using books as bridges to extend a heartfelt invitation: "Meet Shenzhen and witness miracles."

Organizers: Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., The Eyes of the GBA.

Official Websites:

https://www.gdtv.cn/;

https://home.itouchtv.cn/h-col-104.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313947