Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones Shares 9/11 Remembrance Message

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's largest security and facility services company, will share a remembrance message from its Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The message honors those who lost their lives, the families and communities forever affected, and the first responders and others who demonstrated extraordinary courage and service.

"Twenty-five years later, we remember every life lost on September 11 and honor the first responders, security professionals and everyday citizens who ran toward danger to help others," Jones said. "Their courage reminds us that security can never be taken for granted and that those who serve and protect others deserve our enduring gratitude."

The remembrance message video is linked below and can be shared beginning Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at 12 a.m. ET: https://allieduniversal.wistia.com/s/9hpohrq9j5z4895.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: https://ausnewsroom.aus.com/

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-ceo-steve-jones-shares-9%2f11-remembrance-messa-1219445