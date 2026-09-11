Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - On September 3, the "Read the Asia-Pacific · Discover Shenzhen" - 2026 APEC Reading Salon and Silk Road Cultural Market, co-presented by Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., and the Eyes of the GBA, opened at the North Zone of the Eyes of the GBA in Shenzhen. Featuring 30 booths in three major zones, the event gathers distinctive products from more than ten countries. It perfectly integrates intangible cultural heritage items like fish-rubbing New Year paintings and agarwood crafts with cutting-edge technological innovations, presenting a unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology.





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In the Silk Road Cultural Market, an Indonesian journalist experienced the time-honored fish-rubbing New Year painting, a local intangible cultural heritage evolved from the fishing life of coastal residents. He praised the craft highly, saying that a fine work can be finished in just five minutes. The journalist also learned the auspicious meaning of "seeing joy" behind the traditional art, gaining deeper insight into Chinese folk culture.

The event serves as a vital platform for cultural exchanges and mutual learning, showcasing Shenzhen's openness, inclusiveness and vitality to the world.

Organizers: Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., The Eyes of the GBA.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313951