PITAKA Introduces iPhone 18 Case Collection Featuring Advanced Protection and Refined Design

The Edge and Guard series combine lightweight aramid fiber with enhanced protection, innovative craftsmanship, and an expanded palette of nature-inspired patterns.

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful debut of its "Signals in the Wind" brand event in Berlin on September 4, where PITAKA presented its latest designs inspired by nature, the brand today introduced its latest case collection for the iPhone 18 series. The recognition comes on the heels of PITAKA's NYPDA Gold Award win, with the brand earning an IFA Innovation Award Honoree 2026 designation during IFA 2026, where its product was showcased, as well as a Best of IFA award from Yanko Design. Featuring two distinct lines - Edge and Guard - the collection combines premium aramid fiber with enhanced drop protection and a broader range of woven patterns, bringing PITAKA's signature material approach to Apple's latest lineup.

"With this collection, we wanted every material decision to say something - not just protect the phone, but change how it feels in your hand," said James Zheng, Founder of PITAKA. "Edge and Guard represent two different answers to the same question: how do you add protection without losing the thing that made aramid fiber worth using in the first place - the way it feels, moves, and ages with you."

Edge Series: Lightweight and Close-Fitting Protection

The Edge Series emphasizes a minimal profile, utilizing woven aramid fiber to provide everyday scratch and drop protection without adding bulk. Its textured surface offers natural friction for an ergonomic, non-slip grip.

The case integrates PitaTap, PITAKA's proprietary capacitive camera button, built by seamlessly embedding a sensor into less than 1mm of aramid fiber through a one-piece molding process. To boost impact absorption without compromising weight, the case incorporates Mammoth Resin - a proprietary compound developed over 14 months through 300 formulation iterations and more than 400 drop tests, delivering up to twice the drop resistance of PITAKA's previous resin. A subtle P-angle corner design further simplifies installation and removal.

Guard Series: Enhanced Impact Resistance and Seamless Craftsmanship

The Guard Series introduces two distinct models - Cairn and Summa - tailored for users seeking higher levels of defense:

Cairn Case: Combines woven aramid fiber with impact-resistant TPU and an upgraded Bow-Arc Corner Buffer 2.0 . Inspired by outdoor gear structures, this design reinforces corner protection against severe drops while giving the case a rugged aesthetic.

Combines woven aramid fiber with impact-resistant TPU and an upgraded . Inspired by outdoor gear structures, this design reinforces corner protection against severe drops while giving the case a rugged aesthetic. Summa Case: Leverages 3D thermoforming technology to wrap aramid fiber smoothly around the edges, resulting in a continuous woven surface with virtually no visible seams. It features a high-toughness resin core and a built-in lanyard anchor for added everyday security.

Expanded Color Palette and Nature-Inspired Patterns

The collection expands PITAKA's woven lineup with new design categories:

Wind Over Wheat Series: Available in Golden Drift , Surging Awn , and Berlin Nocturne .

Available in , , and . Argyle Finishes: Offered in Lava Black , Abyss Blue , Burgundy , and Blue's Red .

Offered in , , , and . Moment Series: Featuring updated iterations of classic weaves alongside new seasonal patterns.

Stay tuned for even more series and patterns coming soon.

Each pattern draws inspiration from elements in nature - light, movement, and natural textures - woven directly into the structural aramid fibers.

Beyond Phone Cases: Expanding the Ecosystem

Under the design motif "What Else Can It Be?" the iPhone 18 launch also marks an expansion of PITAKA's broader product ecosystem. The brand is applying its aramid and carbon-fiber craftsmanship to everyday tech essentials, including carbon-fiber watch bands, bi-fold wallets, and MacBook protective cases.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 18 case collection starts at $59.99 and is available today on the official PITAKA's Official Website and Amazon. Cases for Apple's first foldable device, the iPhone Ultra - including front covers, back covers, and full combination sets - range from $54.99 to $109.99.

About PITAKA

PITAKA is a material technology and lifestyle brand exploring how materials, craftsmanship, and design can transform interaction with everyday technology. Guided by its philosophy of Material & Sense, PITAKA crafts aramid-fiber cases, MagSafe accessories, and ecosystem solutions for Apple and Samsung devices.

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