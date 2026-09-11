Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862183 | ISIN: MYL1155OO000 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ASEAN 40
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 06:58 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ageas completes the sale of its 30.95% stake in Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad to Maybank

Ageas completes the sale of its 30.95% stake in Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad to Maybank

Ageas announces today the completion of the sale of its 30.95% stake in the share capital of Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to Maybank for a total cash consideration equivalent to EUR 1.1 billion1.

The transaction generates a net capital gain after tax of EUR 464 million. The agreement values 100% of MAHB at EUR 3.5 billion, implying a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of about 2x the 2025 IFRS Equity.

The completion of the transaction allows Ageas to realise the significant value created through its more than 25-year partnership with Maybank. The transaction further demonstrates the value-creating potential of Ageas's partnership model and enhances the Group's financial flexibility.

The transaction is solvency accretive, adding 23pp to the Solvency II ratio.

Ageas sincerely thanks Maybank's management and all Etiqa employees for their collaboration throughout our partnership and wishes the company continued success in the years ahead.

Ageas is a Belgian rooted listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 53,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 19.6 billion in 2025.

1 Including a EUR 53 million pre-completion dividend.

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.