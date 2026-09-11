ALPHA LADDER GROUP PTE. LTD.: Alpha Ladder WealthX Among Asia's First to Bring xStocks US Tokenised Equities to Institutional and Accredited Investors

Alpha Ladder WealthX, Asia's leading Web2.5 wealth management platform, expands into tokenised global equities, building on the group's Memorandum of Understanding with Payward, developer of xStocks framework and parent company of Kraken

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd. (Alpha Ladder), through Alpha Ladder WealthX, Asia's leading Web2.5 wealth management platform, today launched access to Payward's xStocks tokenised equities for institutional and accredited investors in selected markets in the region, making Alpha Ladder one of the first licensed wealth management firms in Asia to offer such access.

The launch follows the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Alpha Ladder, MetaComp and Payward to advance tokenised capital markets across APAC. Under the collaboration, Alpha Ladder will serve as a distribution partner for xStocks offering in selected regional markets.

Through Alpha Ladder WealthX, Alpha Ladder will distribute xStocks to institutional and accredited investors in the region, subject to applicable eligibility, onboarding and compliance requirements.

The launch extends Alpha Ladder's WealthX beyond traditional investment products into one of the fastest-growing areas of digital capital markets, giving eligible investors access to tokenised global equities through an established wealth management relationship.

xStocks brings publicly listed equities onto blockchain infrastructure through fully collateralised, 1:1-backed tokens, combining exposure to global equities with round-the-clock availability and digital-native settlement. According to Dune analytics data[1], xStocks lists over 700 assets, and have processed more than US$40 billion in combined transaction volume, with more than 200,000 unique holders globally.

The launch comes as tokenised securities gain increasing traction among institutional investors. Tokenised equities are among the fastest-growing segments of the broader Real-World Asset (RWA) market, with on-chain RWA value reaching approximately US$19.3 billion as of end-March 2026, up from approximately US$5.4 billion in January 2025, according to Coin Gecko[2].

Institutional interest in tokenised assets is also rising. According to the 2026 EY and Coinbase Institutional Investor Survey[3], 63% of institutional investors globally said their firms were very interested in tokenised assets, up from 57% a year earlier. McKinsey also estimates that total tokenised market capitalisation could reach approximately US$2 trillion by 2030, excluding cryptocurrencies and stablecoins[4].

As tokenisation moves further into mainstream capital markets, the focus is increasingly shifting from whether financial assets can be brought on-chain to how they can be accessed through financial channels that meet institutional expectations around governance, onboarding and compliance.

The launch of xStocks through Alpha Ladder WealthX marks a further expansion of Alpha Ladder's RWA offering, broadening access to tokenised global equities for institutional and accredited investors across APAC.

Alpha Ladder, MetaComp and Payward will continue to explore further tokenisation opportunities in the region, including additional products, counterparties and use cases, drawing on their respective capabilities across capital markets, digital asset infrastructure and institutional distribution.

About Alpha Ladder Finance (Alpha Ladder)

Alpha Ladder Finance Pte Ltd (Alpha Ladder) is Singapore's leading Real-World Asset (RWA) exchange, brokerage, and custody platform, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee. With its patented NFDT (Non-Fungible Digital Twin) framework, multi-cloud MPC wallets, and a rigorous on-chain KYT engine, Alpha Ladder provides institutional-grade infrastructure for tokenisation, trading, and liquidity-bridging traditional finance with digital innovation.

For more information about Alpha Ladder, please visit https://www.alphaladderfin.com, or follow Alpha Ladder on LinkedIn @AlphaLadderFinance and X @AlphaLadderFin

About MetaComp

MetaComp Pte Ltd ("MetaComp") is a Singapore-headquartered payments company building an interoperable financial platform for global payments. As a Major Payment Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, we make payments easier and more resilient, connecting fiat and stablecoin rails, so when SWIFT is not viable, stablecoins provide an alternative

Compliant and agentic by design, MetaComp's StableX Network enables institutions and businesses to move, convert, and manage capital across fiat and stablecoin rails within one compliant Web2.5 financial architecture, handling payments and collections alongside treasury and investment* access across traditional and digital asset classes. Since its launch in November 2025, StableX Network has grown to more than 1,000 members and partners, reaching more than 100,000 users.

Proprietary FX infrastructure evaluates every transaction and selects the optimal settlement pathway by rate and speed in real time. VisionX, MetaComp's compliance intelligence engine, screens both fiat transactions and on-chain digital asset activity in one pass to support AML/CFT compliance and transaction monitoring. MetaComp's StableX Know Your Agent (KYA) framework extends this governance to the agents themselves, ensuring every AI agent operating on the platform is identifiable, authorised, monitored and accountable across its lifecycle.

This foundation extends into our wealth* solution, with compliance intelligence built in from the start, accessible via AI agents, app, web, or API, and built for institutions and businesses alike.

These services are delivered under MetaComp's licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution, covering Digital Payment Token Services and Cross-border Money Transfer Services. Treasury and investment services are provided through Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., MetaComp's MAS-regulated affiliate, which holds a Capital Markets Services licence.

For more information about MetaComp, please visit www.mce.sg, or follow MetaComp on LinkedIn MetaCompSG and X @MetaCompHQ.

*All products and/or services in relation to securities and capital market products are offered and operated solely by Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd.

Disclaimer:

*xStocks and any securities or capital markets services relating to xStocks are offered and provided by Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd. under its applicable Capital Markets Services licence. Where applicable, payment, stablecoin conversion or other Digital Payment Token-related services used in connection with access to xStocks may be provided separately by MetaComp Pte. Ltd. under its Major Payment Institution licence, subject to applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

This press release is for general information only and has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. MetaComp Pte. Ltd. holds a Major Payment Institution licence. Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd. holds a Capital Markets Services licence to deal in capital markets products and provide custodial services.

xStocks are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are not available in the United States or to U.S. persons. Other geographic restrictions may apply.

Payward is not licensed, authorised, regulated, supervised, or otherwise approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and does not hold any licence, exemption, registration, or other permission under the laws of Singapore to provide regulated financial services in Singapore. xStocks are issued by Backed Assets (JE) Limited and provide economic exposure to the relevant underlying securities. Holding an xStock does not give an investor ownership of, or legal title to, the underlying shares, or voting or other direct shareholder rights. The value of xStocks may rise or fall and investors may lose all of the amount invested.

SOURCES: 1. Dune analytics xStocks dashboard - https://dune.com/xstocks/xstockscex-volume 2. The RWA Landscape at a Glance (Q1 2026) - https://www.coingecko.com/learn/what-are-real-world-assets-exploring-rwa-protocols 3. EY/Coinbase 2026 survey - https://www.ey.com/en_us/financial-services/institutional-digital-assets-survey 4. McKinsey: From ripples to waves: The transformational power of tokenizing assets - https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/from-ripples-to-waves-the-transformational-power-of-tokenizing-assets

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