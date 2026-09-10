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WKN: A3EGRL | ISIN: CA75602C1077 | Ticker-Symbol: FJ8
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 08:01
5,700 Euro
-0,87 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REAL ESTATE SPLIT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REAL ESTATE SPLIT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5006,10008:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 21:24 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Real Estate Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Split Corp. (TSX: RS and RS.PR.A) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company is undertaking an overnight treasury offering of class A and preferred shares (the "Class A Shares" and "Preferred Shares", respectively).

The sales period for this overnight offering will end at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, September 11, 2026. The offering is expected to close on or about September 18, 2026 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $9.15 per Class A Share to yield 17.0% and the Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.45 per Preferred Share to yield 4.6% to maturity. The closing price on the TSX for each of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares on September 9, 2026 was $9.42 and $10.51, respectively. The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company (calculated as at September 9, 2026), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The Company has been designed to provide investors with a diversified, actively managed, high conviction portfolio comprised of securities of leading North American real estate companies.

The Company's investment objectives for the:

Class A Shares are to provide holders with:
(i) non-cumulative monthly cash distributions; and
(ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the portfolio

Preferred Shares are to:
(i) provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions; and
(ii) return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders upon maturity.

Middlefield Limited provides investment management advice to the Company.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotiabank.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Company intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus, and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.