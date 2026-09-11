An artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled energy project has been launched in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales (NSW), in Australia, coordinating solar and battery storage at a commercial hotel and event venue. China-headquartered inverter and energy storage system provider Sungrow deployed its ST200CF Powerkeeper (PK) battery energy storage system (BESS) across four PK stacks at the site to support the variable energy needs of the 78-room facility. The stackable design enables flexible capacity expansion to accommodate variable site loads at the Gilbratar Bowral hotel and events venue. ...

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