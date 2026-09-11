Ohio-based solar appliance company GoSun, together with Indian manufacturer Moonrider, has launched a new electric tractor with optional solar charging. "This new electric vehicle is engineered to replace traditional diesel-fuel tractors. The new vehicle combines high-torque electric performance with GoSun's signature optional integrated solar charging technology, offering an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for modern agriculture, homesteading, and property maintenance," the companies said in a statement. The tractor can be charged via a 220 V AC connection or an optional 1.1 kW solar ...

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