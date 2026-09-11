A research group in China has developed an iron-mediated strategy to improve the stability and energy density of sodium-ion batteries. The researchers incorporated iron into a sodium-deficient manganese-magnesium-iron layered oxide (Na2/3Mn7/12Mg1/4Fe1/6O2, or NMMF) cathode, making its lattice-oxygen reactions more reversible and reducing capacity loss during cycling. "The iron in the NMMF compound is first found to show redox-mediated (RM) catalysis behavior," co-author Shiyong Chu told pv magazine. "This is the first report of RM in classic alkali metal-ion batteries. Unlike traditional RMs ...

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