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WKN: A419CG | ISIN: US7731211089 | Ticker-Symbol: 6RJ0
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 08:30
53,90 Euro
+0,94 % +0,50
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKET LAB CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET LAB CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,6053,9008:31
53,5053,9008:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET LAB
ROCKET LAB CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKET LAB CORPORATION53,90+0,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.