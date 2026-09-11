Rocket Lab Corporation has announced the production release of its inverted metamorphic (IMM) Apex solar cell, a high-efficiency space power solution designed to eliminate reliance on germanium substrates and avoid critical-mineral supply chain bottlenecks. An inverted metamorphic architecture is a specialized semiconductor engineering approach primarily used to produce ultra-high-efficiency multi-junction solar cells and thermophotovoltaic devices. Rather than relying on conventional upright crystal growth, the technique reverses the manufacturing sequence, enabling the development of lighter, ...

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