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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Yantai Municipal People's Government: Multinational Corporations in Yantai Event Kicks Off in Haiyang

Yantai Municipal People's Government

YANTAI, China, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 9, the "Multinational Corporations in Yantai" event officially opened in Haiyang, Yantai. Hosted by the Yantai Municipal People's Government, the event, themed "Multinational Corporations in Yantai - Towards Green, Towards Innovation, Towards the Future," focuses on global industrial green transformation. Leveraging Yantai's strengths in opening-up and clean energy, it aims to inject fresh momentum into international cooperation in industry, technology, capital, and markets.

Multinational Corporations in Yantai Event Kicks Off in Haiyang: Opening Ceremony of the

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Yantai has set a clear goal of building itself into a demonstration city for green, low-carbon, high-quality development. This new positioning brings both opportunities and challenges, calling for more decisive action. The city's proactive and pragmatic approach to attracting investment was evident at the event, where it unveiled a cooperation initiative with multinational corporations and showcased the city, key industrial parks and leading enterprises.

Government representatives from multiple counties and districts gathered on-site for one-on-one industry matchmaking, seeking new partners and cooperation opportunities. At the event site, eight projects were signed in a collective ceremony, covering key sectors such as intelligent manufacturing, finance, logistics, and foreign trade.



Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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