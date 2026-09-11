New apps bring established neurological and functional assessment methods to iPhone and iPad

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Clear Health Media, an Australian developer of clinical software, today announced the release of four new iOS applications for clinical assessment, alongside a major update to its established Visual Vertical app.

"Many established clinical tests remain useful but are still administered using paper, stopwatches or specialised equipment," said Matthew Holmes of Clear Health Media. "Our aim is to use the capabilities already built into an iPhone or iPad to make these tests simpler to administer and score consistently."

The new applications: Luria Sequencing, Line Bisection, Stroop Test and Contrast Sensitivity are designed to make established assessment methods easier to administer and score using an iPhone or iPad. The releases expand Clear Health Media's portfolio of focused clinical applications for neurological, vestibular and functional assessment.

The four new applications are:

Luria Sequencing

Luria Sequencing assists with administration and scoring of the Luria three-step motor sequence. The app records the assessment on an iPhone or iPad and allows the clinician to review the recording afterwards, including in slow motion, to score successful sequences and identify errors, freezes and hesitations.

Line Bisection

Line Bisection provides a digital implementation of the traditional line bisection task used to assess visuospatial attention. The participant marks the perceived midpoint of a line on the device, with the app calculating and reporting the deviation from the true midpoint.

Stroop Test

Stroop Test provides verbal and touchscreen versions of the Stroop colour-word interference task. It measures response accuracy and reaction time across neutral, congruent and incongruent conditions. In verbal mode, on-device speech recognition assists with response classification and timing, while allowing the clinician to review recorded responses and override classifications where required.

Contrast Sensitivity

Contrast Sensitivity provides a standardised edge-detection assessment for iPad. The app uses a forced-choice testing procedure to determine a contrast sensitivity score and presents published age-related reference information to provide context for the result.

The company has also released a substantially revised version of Visual Vertical, its iOS application for measuring subjective visual vertical. Originally released almost two decades ago, Visual Vertical has been rebuilt for current versions of iOS and iPadOS with an updated interface and workflow while retaining its core method of measuring perceived vertical using the device's motion sensors.

The Visual Vertical method has previously been evaluated in peer-reviewed research, including a validation study comparing the mobile application with the traditional bucket test.

Clear Health Media developed the new applications around a common approach: using the sensors, touchscreen, camera, microphone and processing capabilities already available in Apple devices to digitise established assessment methods without requiring additional specialised hardware.

Where an application handles assessment data, processing is designed to occur locally on the device wherever possible. The new apps do not require Clear Health Media accounts or cloud-based patient records, and the applications are designed to report measurements and scores rather than provide automated diagnoses.

The releases form part of Clear Health Media's continuing development of its Neuro Tools range of focused digital assessment applications.

Further information about the applications is available from the Clear Health Media website.

About Clear Health Media

Clear Health Media is an Australian clinical software developer operated by CHM Solutions Pty Ltd. The company develops software for healthcare professionals, including focused iOS assessment applications and iconpractice, a cloud-based practice management platform. Clear Health Media has been developing software for clinical practice since 2009.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313310