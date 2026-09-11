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WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
11.09.26 | 09:43
198,56 Euro
+1,38 % +2,70
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
Eurozone 50
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
198,18198,2809:59
198,20198,2609:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRBUS SE198,56+1,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.