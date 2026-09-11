Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Positiver Ausblick: "STRONG BUY" für NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.09.2026 08:42 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cyble Inc.: Cyble Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Steve Ingram as Executive Vice President, US to Lead Market Expansion

Former EY and PwC cyber leader transitions from Cyble's Advisory Board to an operating role, bringing decades of cybersecurity, risk, law enforcement and enterprise leadership experience.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, an AI-native cybersecurity company, announced the appointment of Steve Ingram as Executive Vice President, US, as Cyble accelerates growth in the US market.

Ingram will lead Cyble's US business, with responsibility for accelerating growth, deepening customer and partner relationships, and building Cyble's position in one of the world's largest cybersecurity markets. He brings decades of experience across cybersecurity, risk, financial services, law enforcement and executive leadership.

Most recently, Ingram was EY's Financial Services Cyber Leader for the Americas, driving growth and transformation across the firm's cybersecurity practice serving financial services clients. Before EY, he spent 15 years as a partner at PwC, including leading its Asia-Pacific Cyber practice and serving on the ASEANZ Markets Council. Earlier in his career, he served with the Australian Federal Police.

Ingram has served on Cyble's Advisory Board for two years, advising Cyble as the company expanded its portfolio and global presence. His transition to an operating role reflects Cyble's investment in the US and focus on growth.

"Steve has been a trusted advisor to Cyble for two years, and we are excited to welcome him as our EVP, US," said Beenu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyble. "He brings a rare combination of cybersecurity expertise, enterprise leadership and experience working with some of the world's largest organizations. He knows our technology, people and business, and will bring that experience into an operating role to accelerate our growth."

"Having spent the past two years advising Cyble, I've seen the technology, people and market opportunity up close," said Ingram. "The US represents a significant opportunity for Cyble. I'm excited to move into an operating role, work directly with the team, customers and partners, and help build the US business."

The appointment comes as Cyble expands its AI-native cybersecurity portfolio across threat intelligence, digital risk protection, endpoint security and agentic AI.

About Cyble

Cyble is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering risk intelligence and decision support to enterprises and government organizations worldwide. Its solutions combine threat intelligence, digital risk protection and security operations to provide visibility and actionable insights.

For more information, visit www.cyble.com.

Media Contact
enquiries@cyble.com
+1 678 379 3241

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyble-appoints-cybersecurity-veteran-steve-ingram-as-executive-vice-president-us-to-lead-market-expansion-302876187.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.