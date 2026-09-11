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WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
Stuttgart
10.09.26 | 21:56
2,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARJO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARJO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4682,47610:05
2,4682,47610:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
102 Leser
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Arjo AB: Arjo appoints Lisa Ekelund as new CFO

Arjo has appointed Lisa Ekelund as new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group management team. Lisa brings extensive international experience from senior finance and business leadership positions and will join Arjo no later than December 8, 2026. Lisa succeeds Christofer Carlsson, who will leave Arjo by the end of January 2027.

Lisa Ekelund brings extensive international experience from senior leadership roles in the automotive, defense and technology industries. She currently serves as CFO of Polestar Nordics, with responsibility for finance, governance and commercial performance across the Nordic region during a period of rapid growth and transformation.

"I am very pleased to welcome Lisa to Arjo. She has a broad international background and combines strong financial expertise with commercial insight and extensive experience in leading businesses through transformation. Lisa's pragmatic and business-oriented approach will be important as we strengthen our performance and long-term value creation," says Andréas Elgaard, President and CEO of Arjo.

Before joining Polestar, Lisa was Vice President and CFO of Saab Surveillance, and she has also held several senior finance leadership positions within Volvo Group. Lisa also serves as a Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee of CTEK, a publicly listed Swedish company that provides battery charging and energy management solutions globally.

"I would also like to sincerely thank Christofer Carlsson for his dedication and contribution to Arjo. Having been with the business since before the spin-off from Getinge, he has played a vital role in building Arjo as an independent company. He has been a highly valued colleague, and I wish him all the very best for the future," says Andréas Elgaard.

Contact information

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations
+46 734 244 515
maria.nilsson@arjo.com

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are convinced that good conditions for mobility in healthcare environments are a central part of offering high-quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfer, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treatment of leg ulcers, prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thrombosis, as well as our medical beds, are designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all care situations. With almost 70 years of experience in improving everyday life for patients and caregivers, and a global team of almost 7,000 people, we are constantly working to create better outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.