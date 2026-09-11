Arjo AB: Arjo appoints Lisa Ekelund as new CFO

Arjo has appointed Lisa Ekelund as new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group management team. Lisa brings extensive international experience from senior finance and business leadership positions and will join Arjo no later than December 8, 2026. Lisa succeeds Christofer Carlsson, who will leave Arjo by the end of January 2027.

Lisa Ekelund brings extensive international experience from senior leadership roles in the automotive, defense and technology industries. She currently serves as CFO of Polestar Nordics, with responsibility for finance, governance and commercial performance across the Nordic region during a period of rapid growth and transformation.

"I am very pleased to welcome Lisa to Arjo. She has a broad international background and combines strong financial expertise with commercial insight and extensive experience in leading businesses through transformation. Lisa's pragmatic and business-oriented approach will be important as we strengthen our performance and long-term value creation," says Andréas Elgaard, President and CEO of Arjo.

Before joining Polestar, Lisa was Vice President and CFO of Saab Surveillance, and she has also held several senior finance leadership positions within Volvo Group. Lisa also serves as a Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee of CTEK, a publicly listed Swedish company that provides battery charging and energy management solutions globally.

"I would also like to sincerely thank Christofer Carlsson for his dedication and contribution to Arjo. Having been with the business since before the spin-off from Getinge, he has played a vital role in building Arjo as an independent company. He has been a highly valued colleague, and I wish him all the very best for the future," says Andréas Elgaard.

Contact information

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com

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