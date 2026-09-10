XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.: Quantum Systems and XTEND Partner to Strengthen Software and AI Ecosystem from Sensing to Strike

Quantum Systems further expands its MOSAIC UXS mission software ecosystem by integrating XTEND's autonomous capabilities, enabling a growing range of autonomous systems to operate together seamlessly.

London, United Kingdom and Tampa, Florida, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Systems, a leading global neo-prime for intelligent autonomous systems, and XTEND (NYSE: XTND), a leader in software systems and Physical AI, today announced a partnership to develop and deliver integrated autonomous mission solutions for defence, homeland security and public safety customers.

Quantum Systems is further expanding its MOSAIC UXS mission software ecosystem by integrating XTEND's field-proven autonomous systems. Bringing together proven technologies from both companies, the partnership enables seamless, interoperable missions across sensing, swarming and strike, while providing operators with an intuitive user experience.

The cooperation is already supporting a joint autonomous systems programme for a European NATO customer, with further customer programmes and demonstrations planned for 2026 and beyond.

The partnership comes as NATO Allies ramp up defence investment. Under commitments made at the 2025 Hague Summit, Allies are targeting 5% of GDP annually in defence spending by 2035, with at least 3.5% allocated to core defence requirements and at least 20% of expenditure directed to major equipment and associated research and development under the Defence Investment Pledge. NATO reports that European Allies and Canada alone increased defence expenditure by more than USD 90 billion in 2025.

"The future of defence autonomy will not be defined by individual platforms, but by our ability to connect sensors, systems and effectors into one operational network," said Martin Karkour, Chief Revenue Officer of Quantum Systems. "Together with XTEND and through its integration into the MOSAIC UXS software backbone, we are demonstrating how modular architectures can connect complementary autonomous systems into a mission-ready ecosystem - from intelligence collection to mission execution."

At the heart of the partnership is the integration of XTEND's XOS operating system and autonomous mission capabilities into Quantum Systems' MOSAIC UXS mission software ecosystem. Together, the companies aim to enable armed forces and customers across other critical domains to integrate diverse autonomous systems within one operational environment while allowing new operators to become mission-ready within days - dramatically reducing training requirements and accelerating forward deployment.

"Defense is entering a new era where operational advantage will come from connected ecosystems rather than standalone platforms," said Aviv Shapira, CEO and Co-Founder of XTEND. "As autonomous operations become increasingly software-defined, our customers need mission ecosystems that seamlessly connect intelligence, planning and execution across multiple autonomous assets. By bringing together Quantum Systems' leadership in autonomous intelligence collection with XTEND's XOS operating system and autonomous mission capabilities, we're taking an important step towards making interoperable autonomy the new standard for modern defence operations."

Quantum Systems and XTEND have recently demonstrated integrated workflows across multiple locations. The partnership will continue to expand interoperability between the companies' technologies and support modular defence autonomy for European and allied forces.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the partnership with Quantum Systems, XTEND's strategy to extend XOS beyond aerial systems into ground and, ultimately, maritime robotic systems, the anticipated benefits of the XOS ecosystem, the interoperability of robotic platforms within the XOS ecosystem and the timing and scope of future deployments of XOS-powered systems. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the potential benefits of the partnership with Quantum Systems, XTEND's ability to extend XOS across additional platforms and operational domains, market acceptance of XTEND's ground robotics solutions, the timing and size of orders from government and defense customers, compliance with export control and defense trade regulations, geopolitical conditions in the regions in which XTEND operates, and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination and in Xtend's other filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. XTEND does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

Quantum Systems

Paul C. Strobel

Spokesperson

press@quantum-systems.com



XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.

Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

203-741-8811, XTND@mzgroup.us

Media:

Headline Media

Sarah Small

929-255-1449, sarah@headline.media

About Quantum Systems

Quantum Systems is a leading European defence neo-prime built on deep technology. The company develops, manufactures and deploys battle-proven autonomous systems for defence, security and civil resilience customers. Its portfolio brings together hardware, software and AI across unmanned systems, sensors and counter-UXS solutions for air, land, sea and adjacent domains. MOSAIC UXS, its AI-enabled mission combat system, connects these capabilities into an interoperable operational network, enabling forces to sense, decide and act faster. With more than 1,700 employees across eight countries, Quantum Systems combines fast-growing revenue and demonstrated profitability with the industrial base to scale across allied markets. For more information, visit www.quantum-systems.com

About XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.