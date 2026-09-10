Troilus Mining Corp.: Troilus Project Selected for Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, Showcasing Project to Leading Global Investors

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Mining Corp. ("Troilus" or the "Company") (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5), is pleased to announce that the Troilus Gold-Copper Project has been selected for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, which is being provided to participants attending the inaugural Canada Investment Summit in Toronto on September 14-15, 2026.

The Canada Investment Summit is a first-of-its-kind national investment forum hosted by Prime Minister Mark Carney in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments. The Summit will bring together leading global investors, Canadian CEOs and public-sector representatives as part of the Government of Canada's broader effort to mobilize long-term capital into strategic Canadian industries and assets.

Prime Minister Carney has stated that investors participating in the Summit collectively manage more than $100 trillion in assets, underscoring the scale of the global investment audience being convened in Canada.

Troilus' inclusion in the Summit Prospectus provides the Project with direct visibility among a significant international institutional investment audience at a pivotal stage of its development. The Prospectus includes information on selected Canadian investment opportunities and contact details enabling interested investors to engage directly with project proponents following the Summit.



In addition, Troilus CEO Justin Reid has been invited by Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the Canada Investment Summit Welcome Reception on September 13.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, "Troilus' selection for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus comes at an exceptionally important time for both our Project and for Canada. The federal government is making a concerted effort to attract global capital toward strategic Canadian assets, and we believe Troilus represents exactly the kind of large-scale, long-life project that can contribute meaningfully to Canada's future production of gold and copper, while generating significant economic benefits here at home. With our updated Technical Report now complete, Troilus has one of the strongest technical and economic foundations in its history, including an after-tax NPV(5%) of US$3.2 billion and an approximately 26-year mine life. As Detailed Engineering, procurement, permitting and project financing advance in parallel, we are entering a defining stage of value creation and welcome the opportunity to increase Troilus' visibility among some of the world's largest and most sophisticated investors."

Troilus at a Defining Stage of Development

Troilus recently announced the results of its updated 2026 NI 43-101 Technical Report, which confirms and strengthens the Project fundamentals established in the 2024 Feasibility Study while incorporating a substantially more advanced level of engineering and cost definition. At long-term base case metal prices, the Project generates an after-tax NPV(5%) of US$3.2 billion, a 22% IRR, a 3.6-year payback period and approximately US$6.9 billion in cumulative after-tax cash flow. At US$5,000/oz gold, the after-tax NPV(5%) increases to approximately US$5.5 billion, with a 31% IRR and 2.6-year payback (see September 9, 2026, press release).

The Technical Report outlines a 26-year, 50,000 tonne-per-day open-pit operation with life-of-mine payable production of approximately 5.63 million ounces of gold, 472 million pounds of copper and 10.88 million ounces of silver. The Technical Report is supported by approximately 95,000 engineering hours, with approximately 90% of pricing inputs validated against current market quotations and AACE Class 3 estimate accuracy across the full Project scope.

Troilus is currently advancing Detailed Engineering, procurement, permitting and project financing in parallel, including a senior secured project financing mandate of up to US$1.2 billion. The Company was also selected in July 2026 as one of the first four mining projects supported through Québec's new Filon initiative and secured a 70 MW hydroelectric power allocation in June 2026 (see press releases dated July 27, 2026, and June 2, 2026).

About the Canada Investment Summit

The inaugural Canada Investment Summit will take place in Toronto on September 14-15, 2026. Hosted by the Prime Minister of Canada in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments, the Summit will convene leading global investors, Canadian business leaders and public-sector representatives for a two-day forum focused on long-horizon capital, commercial opportunities and productive assets that strengthen Canada's growth and economic resilience. The Summit forms part of the Government of Canada's broader effort to strengthen Canada's investment environment, diversify trade and attract approximately $1 trillion in new investment over the next five years.

For additional information on the Canada Investment Summit: Canada Investment Summit 2026

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Denis Rivard, P.Eng., EVP Projects, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Rivard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Mining Corp.

Troilus Mining Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. The Technical Report outlines a large-scale, approximately 26-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

For more information:

Caroline Arsenault

VP Corporate Communications

+1 (647) 276-0050

info@troilusmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the selection for the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus on the Company, the Technical Report and the results, assumptions and conclusions contained therein, including various Project economics, financial and operational parameters such as the timing and amount of future production from the Project, expectations with respect to IRR, NPV, payback, capital and operating costs, anticipated mining and processing methods, proposed infrastructure, anticipated mine life, expected recoveries and grades, and the realization of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; the potential for future resource and reserve growth and mine-plan optimization; the timing and results of ongoing and future exploration and drilling programs; the advancement of Detailed Engineering, procurement, construction planning and operational readiness; the timing and receipt of required federal and provincial permits and approvals; the Company's project financing strategy and availability of financing for Project development; the timing of a potential construction decision and future development of the Project; and the potential for the Troilus Project to become a significant gold-copper producer in North America.

Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Troilus will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource and reserve estimates; the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility studies and other mining and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in gold prices and other metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing mining projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, its technical reports and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus- ca. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Troilus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.