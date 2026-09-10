Ignitis grupe: ESO CEO Renaldas Radvila resigns

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - Ignitis Group) informs that, as works to remedy the consequences of the record storm that hit Lithuania continue for a third week, an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Energijos skirstymo operatorius (ESO) was convened on 10 September after receiving the resignation notice of ESO CEO Renaldas Radvila. The ESO Board accepted R. Radvila's resignation statement, with 30 September 2026 being considered his last day in office.

To ensure smooth organisation of ESO's operations and handover of work, Audrius Ruseckas, Head of ESO's Finance and Administration Service, has been appointed interim CEO of ESO as of 1 October 2026. ESO Board has agreed to initiate the selection of the new ESO CEO immediately.

"A leader is responsible for everything: both when the company operates successfully and when it disappoints customers. It is impossible to control the storm itself, but all of us together should have been better prepared for it. After the previous storm in 2024, we initiated many changes, but I feel that we did not do everything we could have. Therefore, as a leader, I take responsibility," says ESO CEO Renaldas Radvila.

"The resignation of ESO's CEO is a difficult but understandable step. Now the most important task ahead of all of us is to join the forces of the company and the responsible institutions and immediately adopt the necessary decisions that would ensure the required changes, greater network resilience and rapid restoration. It is essential to fundamentally update the network resilience improvement plan and initiate actions within the company focused on rapid response, faster decision-making and a quicker pace of implementation," says Ignitis Group CEO Darius Maikštenas.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt