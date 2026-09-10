Apollo Silver Corp.: Apollo Silver Announces Ejido Vote on Mining Moratorium at Cinco de Mayo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) reports that Ejido Benito Juárez (the "Ejido"), located in Buenaventura Municipality, Chihuahua, Mexico, has scheduled a community assembly at which members of the Ejido are expected to vote on lifting the moratorium on mineral exploration and development affecting lands which include the Cinco de Mayo project (the "Project"), which is optioned by the Company, as well as the acceptance of a long-term access agreement. The moratorium, which has been in place since 2012, represents a key outstanding condition for advancement of the Project.

The assembly is expected to take place on September 20, 2026, in accordance with the Ejido's established governance procedures.

- We are encouraged by the progress of this process and by the strength of the relationships we have built at the community level," said Colin Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Apollo. "The Company respects the autonomy of the Ejido and its decision-making processes, and we look forward to continuing an open, transparent and constructive dialogue with local stakeholders..

This upcoming assembly represents a pivotal milestone for the Project. It will be the first time since the Ejido imposed its moratorium in 2012, more than a decade ago, that the community will get to vote on rescinding the ban and re-opening the path to exploration and development at Cinco de Mayo. A vote in favour of the proposed long-term access agreement would resolve the single largest impediment to advancing the Project and would represent a defining moment in the Company's efforts to unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped silver resources in the Americas.

The Company is not a participant in the assembly or its voting process, and respects that this is a matter for the community to decide. The Company's future activities will continue to be guided by the results of the vote, together with applicable regulatory approvals and its ongoing engagement with the community.

About Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is an approximate 25,000-hectare property located in the north central part of Chihuahua State, Mexico, approximately 190 kilometres northwest of the state capital of Chihuahua City in the Buenaventura Municipality. The Project is prospective for and hosts carbonate replacement type deposits including the Upper Manto Pb-Zn-Ag (Au) deposit, which consists of two parallel and overlapping manto deposits referred to as the Jose Manto and the Bridge Zone. An independent technical report and Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") on the Upper Manto deposit was prepared in 2012 by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA"). At a NSR cut-off of US$100/t, Inferred MRE was estimated to total 12.45 million tonnes at 132 grams per tonne silver, 2.86 per cent lead and 6.47 per cent zinc and 0.24 gram per tonne gold (See Apollo's news release dated March 7, 2025). The total contained metals in the historical resource were 52.7 million ounces of silver, 785 million pounds of lead, 1,777 million pounds of zinc and 96,000 ounces of gold. See cautionary statement below.

A potential new discovery, called the Pegaso Zone was not included in the 2012 historical MRE. Apollo's technical team considers this intersection as a high priority target that has potential to be a significant new discovery. The Company's initial review of historical data suggests that the Pegaso Zone could indicate a larger and higher-grade resource at depth.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits - recognized as critical minerals essential to the US energy and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Apollo is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo's Director, Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a QP as defined by NI 43-101 and is not independent of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Colin Sutherland

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Historical Mineral Resource Estimates

This 2012 historical MRE referenced above is considered historical in nature and the reader is cautioned not to treat this estimate as current Mineral Resources, nor should they be relied upon. They are included here as an indication of the mineralization of the Project. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the timing and outcome of the Ejido assembly vote, including the potential lifting of the moratorium on mining activities that has been in place since 2012; the terms and execution of an access agreement with the Ejido; the timing, nature, and results of exploration and development activities at Cinco de Mayo; the exploration potential of the Project, including the potential discovery and significance of the Pegaso Zone; interpretations of historical data; the potential size, grade, continuity, and extent of mineralization, including at depth; potential future mining operations; the expected economic and social benefits to the Ejido and surrounding communities; and the Company's future plans, strategies, and objectives. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: the outcome of the Ejido assembly vote; the ability to negotiate and execute an access agreement on acceptable terms; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; fluctuations in commodity prices; regulatory and permitting risks; title risks; and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of silver, gold and barite; the demand for silver, gold and barite; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.