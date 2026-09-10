National Healthcare Properties Completes Sale of 30 Multi-Tenant OMFs for $198 Million

Net Cash Proceeds of $79 Million After Repayment of Secured Loans

Remainder of Sale Portfolio Expected to Close in the Fourth Quarter

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) (the "Company") announced today that it has completed the primarily multi-tenant first tranche of its previously announced sale of 86 outpatient medical facilities ("OMFs") for approximately $528 million. The closing of the remaining 56 OMFs, which are subject to the buyer's assumption of approximately $220 million of secured debt (Secured Term Loan 4 due 2033) and customary closing conditions, is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In connection with the sale, the Company repaid in full its Secured Term Loan 1 due 2028 and Secured Term Loan 3 due in 2031, totaling $119 million. This amount includes the repayment of $60 million of debt encumbering other OMFs not among the 86 properties to be sold, further reducing the Company's secured indebtedness and increasing its overall capital flexibility. The sale generated approximately $79 million in net cash proceeds, before transaction expenses, property operating prorations and other adjustments.

About National Healthcare Properties

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on providing senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Email: ir@nhpreit.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of terminology such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "should," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the closing of OMF disposition, the timing and expected benefits of the OMF disposition, future disposition opportunities and other statements regarding the Company's future strategy. Risks and uncertainties, the occurrence of which could adversely affect the Company's business and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in economic cycles generally and in the real estate and healthcare markets specifically; the success of the Company's growth strategy, including its ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing the Company expects, or at all; changes to inflation and interest rates; competition in the real estate and healthcare markets; the Company's ability to retain certain key personnel; legislative and regulatory changes in the healthcare and real estate industries; reductions or changes in reimbursement from third-party payors, including Medicare and Medicaid; discovery of previously undetected environmentally hazardous conditions; the Company's ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; system failures, cyber incidents or deficiencies in the Company's cybersecurity systems; the availability of capital on favorable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to remain qualified as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.