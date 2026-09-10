Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the second quarter ended August 1, 2026.

Net sales for the second quarter ended August 1, 2026 (13 weeks) decreased 2.5% to $209.0 million from $214.3 million in the second quarter ended August 2, 2025 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2026, decreased 2.1%. Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $2.7 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.06 per share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ending August 1, 2026 increased 0.9% to $402.3 million from $398.6 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ending August 2, 2025. Comparable sales increased 0.7% for the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2026. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $16.0 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to a net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2025 of $15.3 million, or $0.88 per share.

On August 1, 2026, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $97.3 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $106.7 million on August 2, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by $34.5 million related to share repurchases and $10.6 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $35.7 million of cash flow from operations. The Company repurchased 1.2 million shares during the second quarter of 2026 at an average cost including commission of $19.30 per share and a total cost of $23.2 million. Fiscal year-to-date through August 1, 2026, the Company has repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average cost including commission of $20.07 per share and a total cost of $29.5 million.

"Second quarter results came in below last year driven by weaker performance in the U.S., which was primarily driven by continued softness in footwear as well as lower traffic levels," said Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc. "The decline in the U.S. business was partially offset by continued growth across our other regions, underscoring the strength and diversification of our global business. Our back-to-school trend was similar to our second quarter results with the U.S. being our toughest performing market after two years of low double digit comparable store sales growth for the same periods, partially offset by comparable sales gains internationally. As we look forward to the holiday season, we remain focused on refining our merchandise assortments and deepening our customer experience initiatives to improve the trajectory."

Third Quarter To-Date

Third quarter-to-date net sales for the 37 days ending September 7, 2026, decreased 4.3%, compared with the 37-day period in the prior year ending September 8, 2025. Comparable sales over the same period are down 3.5%.

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending October 31, 2026. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $222 to $226 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between $0.00 and $0.10.

In fiscal 2026 the Company currently intends to open approximately 5 new stores all located in North America and close roughly 16 stores, including 10 in North America and 6 internationally.

Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link - Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 29, 2026, we operated 714 stores, including 561 in the United States, 45 in Canada, 81 in Europe and 27 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended August 1, 2026 % of Sales August 2, 2025

% of Sales Net sales - 208,964 100.0 - - 214,275 100.0 - Cost of goods sold 135,113 64.7 - 138,257 64.5 - Gross profit 73,851 35.3 - 76,018 35.5 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,175 35.9 - 75,911 35.4 - Operating loss (profit) (1,324 - -0.6 - 107 0.1 - Interest income, net 645 0.3 - 753 0.3 - Other expense (income), net (753 - -0.4 - 52 0.0 - Loss (profit), before income taxes (1,432 - -0.7 - 912 0.4 - Provision for income taxes 1,311 0.6 - 1,914 0.9 - Net loss - (2,743 - -1.3 - - (1,002 - -0.5 - Basic loss per share - (0.17 - - (0.06 - Diluted loss per share - (0.17 - - (0.06 - Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share Basic 15,708 16,698 Diluted 15,708 16,698 Six Months Ended August 1, 2026 % of Sales August 2, 2025

% of Sales Net sales - 402,313 100.0 - - 398,618 100.0 - Cost of goods sold 267,119 66.4 - 267,285 67.1 - Gross profit 135,194 33.6 - 131,333 32.9 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 151,710 37.7 - 151,098 37.9 - Operating loss (16,516 - -4.1 - (19,765 - -5.0 - Interest income, net 1,494 0.4 - 3,008 0.8 - Other expense (income), net (865 - -0.2 - 1,895 0.5 - Loss, before income taxes (15,887 - -3.9 - (14,862 - -3.7 - Provision for income taxes 122 0.1 - 471 0.1 - Net loss - (16,009 - -4.0 - - (15,333 - -3.8 - Basic loss per share - (1.00 - - (0.88 - Diluted loss per share - (1.00 - - (0.88 - Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share: Basic 15,955 17,403 Diluted 15,955 17,403

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) August 1, 2026 January 31, 2026 August 2, 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 50,288 - 127,860 - 78,804 Marketable securities 46,977 32,764 27,936 Receivables 25,233 13,957 22,042 Inventories 157,282 146,995 157,722 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,507 14,407 14,258 Total current assets 296,287 335,983 300,762 Fixed assets, net 68,290 72,813 77,756 Operating lease right-of-use assets 214,226 185,604 193,809 Goodwill 15,531 15,519 15,334 Intangible assets, net 15,103 15,513 14,853 Deferred tax assets, net 6,310 6,349 8,781 Other long-term assets 11,643 12,390 12,093 Total long-term assets 331,103 308,188 322,626 Total assets - 627,390 - 644,171 - 623,388 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable - 68,141 - 49,150 - 69,181 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 20,281 28,221 21,443 Operating lease liabilities 59,203 54,023 55,608 Other current liabilities 25,180 36,136 24,777 Total current liabilities 172,805 167,530 171,009 Long-term operating lease liabilities 168,001 145,306 153,115 Other long-term liabilities 7,571 7,050 6,827 Total long-term liabilities 175,572 152,356 159,942 Total liabilities 348,377 319,886 330,951 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 15,854 shares issued and outstanding at August 1, 2026, 16,971 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2026, and 17,221 shares issued and outstanding at August 2, 2025 215,742 211,764 207,388 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,994 - (11,438 - (15,684 - Retained earnings 78,265 123,959 100,733 Total shareholders' equity 279,013 324,285 292,437 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 627,390 - 644,171 - 623,388

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended August 1, 2026 August 2, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss - (16,009 - - (15,333 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 9,640 10,707 Noncash lease expense 32,589 31,452 Deferred taxes 44 (81 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,944 3,621 Impairment of long-lived assets 598 777 Other 703 (693 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (7,815 - (6,768 - Inventories (11,769 - (7,540 - Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,778 - (1,836 - Trade accounts payable 19,787 18,682 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (7,772 - (1,070 - Income taxes payable (11,145 - (4,775 - Operating lease liabilities (34,650 - (35,065 - Other liabilities (3,643 - (1,579 - Net cash used in operating activities (27,276 - (9,501 - Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (4,880 - (5,317 - Purchases of marketable securities (28,512 - (8,044 - Sales and maturities of marketable securities 13,510 16,881 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (19,882 - 3,520 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 16,441 - Payments on revolving credit facilities (16,441 - - Proceeds from the issuance and exercise of stock-based awards, net of tax 34 185 Repurchase of common stock (28,972 - (32,682 - Net cash used in financing activities (28,938 - (32,497 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,605 - 1,614 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (77,701 - (36,864 - Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 134,113 121,529 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period - 56,412 - 84,665 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes - 11,146 - 5,452 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 1,409 1,180 Accrual for repurchase of common stock 714 426

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200