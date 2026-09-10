Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports August 2026 Operating Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for August 2026.

Funded Customers at the end of August were 28.6 million (up approximately 120 thousand from the end of July 2026, up approximately 1.90 million year-over-year).





Total Platform Assets at the end of August were $384 billion (up 8% from the end of July 2026, up 26% year-over-year).





Net Deposits were $4.0 billion in August, or a 14% annualized growth rate relative to July 2026 Total Platform Assets.

Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $74.1 billion, or an annual growth rate of 24% relative to August 2025 Total Platform Assets.





Trading Volumes in August: Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $335 billion (up 1% from July 2026, up 68% year-over-year). Average daily volumes ("ADVs") 3 were $16.0 billion (up 6% from July 2026, up 68% year-over-year).



Options Contracts Traded were 293 million (down 10% from July 2026, up 50% year-over-year). ADVs were 13.9 million contracts (down 5% from July 2026, up 49% year-over-year).



Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $17.5 billion (up 61% from July 2026, down 38% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $7.4 billion (up 72% from July 2026, down 46% year-over-year) and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $10.1 billion (up 53% from July 2026, down 30% year-over-year). Robinhood App ADVs were $239 million (up 72% from July 2026, down 46% year-over-year), and Bitstamp ADVs were $326 million (up 53% from July 2026, down 30% year-over-year).



Event Contracts Traded were 4.7 billion (down 23% from July 2026, up 15x year-over-year). ADVs were 152 million contracts (down 23% from July 2026, up 14x year-over-year).





Interest Earning Assets in August: Margin balances at the end of August were $21.5 billion (up 4% from the end of July 2026, up 72% year-over-year).



Cash and Deposit balances at the end of August were $19.6 billion (up 1% from the end of July 2026, up 37% year-over-year).



Cash Sweep balances at the end of August were $31.2 billion (up 7% from the end of July 2026, down 9% year-over-year).





Total Securities Lending Revenue in August was $36 million (down 10% from July 2026, down 32% year-over-year). This includes Securities Lending, Net revenues of ($8) million.





August

2026 July

2026 M/M

Change August

2025 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers1 28.6 28.5 - 26.7 +7% Asset Growth ($B) Total Platform Assets1 $383.7 $355.0 +8% $303.9 +26% Net Deposits1,2 $4.0 $5.6 NM $4.8 NM Trading Equities and Options Trading Days 21 22 (5%) 21 - Crypto and Prediction Markets Trading Days 31 31 - 31 - Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $335.4 $332.8 +1% $199.2 +68% Options Contracts (M) 292.5 324.2 (10%) 195.5 +50% Crypto ($B) $17.5 $10.9 +61% $28.1 (38%) Robinhood App ($B) $7.4 $4.3 +72% $13.7 (46%) Bitstamp ($B) $10.1 $6.6 +53% $14.4 (30%) Event Contracts (B) 4.7 6.1 (23%) 0.3 +15x Average Daily Trading Volumes3 Equity ($B) $16.0 $15.1 +6% $9.5 +68% Options Contracts (M) 13.9 14.7 (5%) 9.3 +49% Crypto ($M) $565 $352 +61% $906 (38%) Robinhood App ($M) $239 $139 +72% $442 (46%) Bitstamp ($M) $326 $213 +53% $465 (30%) Event Contracts (M) 152 197 (23%) 10 +14x Daily Average Trades (DATs) (M) Equity 4.7 4.8 (2%) 3.6 +31% Options 2.0 2.1 (5%) 1.2 +67% Crypto 0.7 0.6 +17% 1.0 (30%) Interest Earning Assets ($B) Margin Book $21.5 $20.7 +4% $12.5 +72% Cash and Deposits4 $19.6 $19.5 +1% $14.3 +37% Cash Sweep4 $31.2 $29.2 +7% $34.1 (9%) Securities Lending ($M) Total Securities Lending Revenue $36 $40 (10%) $53 (32%) Securities Lending, Net ($8) $1 NM $24 NM

1. Starting in July 2026, Total Platform Assets include Trump Account assets custodied by Robinhood, and Net Deposits include Trump Account contributions. Funded Customers do not include Trump Accounts.

2. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Starting in March 2026, Net Deposits include results from TradePMR. Starting in June 2026, Net Deposits include results from WonderFi.

3. Average daily volumes ("ADVs") defined as Total Trading Volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in said period.

4. In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending. Under the updated program, the first $10 thousand in enrolled balances per eligible customer are held as free credit balances where the customer continues to earn the same interest rate. This resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances in February 2026.

Note: Robinhood Chain revenue is shared with its launch partners, with Robinhood retaining 50% of sequencer revenue until a total of approximately $50M; then 70% until a cumulative total of approximately $150M; and finally 85% of any additional sequencer revenue in excess of approximately $150M. Robinhood Chain volumes are not included in Crypto Trading Volumes.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com