Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2026 totaled $183.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $94.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.0 billion.
In early August, Artisan was notified that a long-standing sub-advisory client is diversifying our mandate from a single-manager to a multi-manager structure. Artisan will remain one of three managers under the new structure, but the change is expected to result in the rebalancing of approximately $6 billion from the Global Value strategy in September 2026. The anticipated impact on revenues is expected to be less than the corresponding reduction in assets under management given the nature of the mandate and its associated fee structure.
|PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
|As of August 31, 2026 - ($ Millions)
|Growth Team
|Global Opportunities
|$12,396
|Global Discovery
|1,912
|U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
|9,861
|U.S. Small-Cap Growth
|2,796
|Franchise
|1,065
|Global Equity Team
|Global Equity
|409
|Non-U.S. Growth
|16,518
|International Value Group
|International Value
|58,202
|International Explorer
|1,390
|Global Special Situations
|39
|Global Value Team
|Global Value
|39,962
|Select Equity
|1,091
|Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
|Sustainable Emerging Markets
|4,031
|Credit Team
|High Income
|14,482
|Credit Opportunities
|444
|Floating Rate
|307
|Custom Credit Solutions
|1,562
|Developing World Team
|Developing World
|3,397
|Antero Peak Group
|Antero Peak
|2,475
|Antero Peak Hedge
|250
|International Small-Mid Team
|Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
|4,150
|EMsights Capital Group
|Global Unconstrained
|2,362
|Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities
|1,616
|Emerging Markets Local Opportunities
|1,999
|Grandview Property Partners
|Grandview Property Partners3
|774
|Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
|$183,490
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM includes $499.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.