Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2026 totaled $183.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $94.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.0 billion.

In early August, Artisan was notified that a long-standing sub-advisory client is diversifying our mandate from a single-manager to a multi-manager structure. Artisan will remain one of three managers under the new structure, but the change is expected to result in the rebalancing of approximately $6 billion from the Global Value strategy in September 2026. The anticipated impact on revenues is expected to be less than the corresponding reduction in assets under management given the nature of the mandate and its associated fee structure.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of August 31, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $12,396 Global Discovery 1,912 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,861 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,796 Franchise 1,065 Global Equity Team Global Equity 409 Non-U.S. Growth 16,518 International Value Group International Value 58,202 International Explorer 1,390 Global Special Situations 39 Global Value Team Global Value 39,962 Select Equity 1,091 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 4,031 Credit Team High Income 14,482 Credit Opportunities 444 Floating Rate 307 Custom Credit Solutions 1,562 Developing World Team Developing World 3,397 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,475 Antero Peak Hedge 250 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,150 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 2,362 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,616 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,999 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners3 774 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $183,490

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $499.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.