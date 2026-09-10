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WKN: A1JU4Y | ISIN: US04316A1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AP0
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 21:28
35,440 Euro
+3,63 % +1,240
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,90034,70010:08
33,90034,56010:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 22:18 Uhr
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Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2026 totaled $183.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $94.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.0 billion.

In early August, Artisan was notified that a long-standing sub-advisory client is diversifying our mandate from a single-manager to a multi-manager structure. Artisan will remain one of three managers under the new structure, but the change is expected to result in the rebalancing of approximately $6 billion from the Global Value strategy in September 2026. The anticipated impact on revenues is expected to be less than the corresponding reduction in assets under management given the nature of the mandate and its associated fee structure.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of August 31, 2026 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$12,396
Global Discovery 1,912
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,861
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,796
Franchise 1,065
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 409
Non-U.S. Growth 16,518
International Value Group
International Value 58,202
International Explorer 1,390
Global Special Situations 39
Global Value Team
Global Value 39,962
Select Equity 1,091
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 4,031
Credit Team
High Income 14,482
Credit Opportunities 444
Floating Rate 307
Custom Credit Solutions 1,562
Developing World Team
Developing World 3,397
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,475
Antero Peak Hedge 250
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,150
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 2,362
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,616
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,999
Grandview Property Partners
Grandview Property Partners3 774
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$183,490

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM includes $499.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.